LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aquatech Amsterdam Exhibition was held between November 2 and November 5 this year. Gracing the four-day event were the major water purification brands worldwide, alongside reputable customers and enthusiasts. Check out the on spot grand occasion.

Waterdrop was the most high-profile brand on the exhibition. Offering its latest technological advancements, Waterdrop seized the Aquatech Amsterdam Exhibition to reiterate its commitment to serving the general public with the best filtration solutions. The brand has something for everyone, from whole house filters to countertop, under sink, refrigerator, and reverse osmosis filters.

The brand was the first to debut a tankless RO water purification technology on Amazon US store. The system – WD-RO-G3 – enjoyed a strong welcome by water filtration users and enthusiasts alike. At this exhibition, Waterdrop introduced the WD-G3P800 and WD-D6, its two latest products – to the general public. Learn more about the advanced RO water filter here.

The WD-G3P800 offers a much-better filtration performance, larger capacity volume, and 360-degree UV sterilization protection. Likewise, users can enjoy a 5-in-1 composite filter element arrangement in the WD-D6, the first of its kind in the industry. As a result, filtration just got better and faster without limiting the service life of the filters. With users replacing less frequently, they can save more on purchasing new fitters. There is also a smart display faucet/TDS monitor and filter life indicator that offers real-time water quality assessment.

Waterdrop Shines at The Concluded Aquatech Amsterdam Exhibition ahead of The Next Black Friday and Cyber Monday Carnival Season

According to the company, customers can expect an extensive price slash and mega sales in the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday carnivals. Besides exposing customers to brand new products, the sales allow customers to save more by getting most products at discounts. For instance, the RO water filter will be available for up to $299 less than the original price. There is no better time to make cost-effective choices than this period.

No matter the intended user or user group, Waterdrop has got something from everyone. The company's water filtration solutions are tailored to a young-fashion group, newly-promoted family of two, family of middle-aged and elderly and a multi-person family with middle-aged people. Overall, the brand has stuck to its aim of delivering an on-the-scene experience to every customer group it caters to.

Waterdrop attributes its resounding success to adopting humanized product design concepts, best-in-class technology, outstanding raw materials, and standard manufacturing processes. The brand has continued to put out smarter and more efficient water filtration products, all of which offer more durability, more convenient installation, usage, and, most importantly, a healthy drinking experience. The Waterdrop brand is all about improving the quality of life of its customers.

With tens of millions of households worldwide reached, it has cemented its place as one of the globally-recognized water purification brands around. Refrigerator replacement water filter takes over 70% market share on Amazon US store, and the RO products are some of the product categories with the top 3 market share on Amazon. Learn more about us on Amazon.

And Waterdrop is a major contributor to these numbers. The brand is not resting – plans are in place to leverage innovation and technology to promote mind-blowing research that birth even better filtration solutions and products for everyone.

Besides satisfying its teeming customers, Waterdrop is on the mission to ensure everyone in the world can enjoy safe and healthy drinking water.

