Academy Sports + Outdoors Kicks Off Holiday Season With Savings, Making Holiday Shopping Easier Than Ever Longstanding Tradition of Closing Stores Thanksgiving Day Continues

KATY, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") believes every family deserves a fun-filled holiday season. To make that wish a reality, Academy is offering Hot Deals, limited-time promotions across Academy's assortment, and sharing shoppable online gift guides to make it easy to shop for anyone on your list.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 25, all locations will uphold the tradition of closing stores, reopening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Customers will be able to access Academy's wide assortment of holiday deals online at Academy.com on Thanksgiving Day, as well as Academy's 1 Day Black Friday deals beginning Friday morning. Convenient shopping options like free curbside and in-store pickup are also available throughout the holiday shopping season.

Academy Sports + Outdoors' week-long Black Friday Hot Deals start early on Sunday, November 21 with savings on gifts like:

50% off Proform Carbon T7 Treadmill

40% off Adults' Ozone 500 24" and 27.5" Elevate Mountain Bikes

$99.99 each – Mosaic Propane Patio Heater and Mosaic 360 Chimnea

Outdoor Gourmet 6-Burner Gas Grill at $299.99

12' AGame Trampoline with Enclosure at $149.99

Buy One, Get One 50% off Magellan Outdoors Fishing Shirts for the Family

40% off Magellan Outdoors Drinkware

In addition to the week-long Black Friday Hot Deals, Academy will also have hundreds of 1 Day Only Deals, that will be available only on Black Friday in stores and at Academy.com.

Customers can shop Academy's Hot Deals on Academy.com and relieve gift-giving stress by browsing and buying directly from Academy's online gift guides for inspiration. With lists for everyone from the outdoor adventurers to fitness enthusiasts and kids, customers can find the best gift at the right price.

Academy is also offering convenient services for customers this holiday season including eGift Cards, free 2-hour in-store and curbside pickup, and free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to make this holiday season fun and full of joy for everyone. To see store hours, keep up to date with the latest deals and learn more about Academy's commitment to giving back to our communities visit Academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www. Academy.com.

