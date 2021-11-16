PALO ALTO, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Drip Capital, Inc., a leading digital cross-border trade finance platform offering financing solutions to small and medium businesses (SMBs), is pleased to announce that Rahul Nath has joined its leadership team as the new Product Head.

Drip Capital Appoints Rahul Nath as Product Head to Drive Product Growth

Based in Palo Alto, California, Rahul brings over 13 years of experience across roles spanning Strategy & Operations, New Product Development, and Product Strategy, at tech and consulting giants such as Google and McKinsey & Company. Rahul's domain expertise will help Drip Capital scale its product in its existing geographies and enable the company to tap new markets.

"Drip Capital's mission is to make global trade easy and accessible for SMBs. As we continue to invest in product and technology, Rahul, with his technical proficiency and leadership abilities, will prove to be a valuable addition to the company. I am delighted to welcome Rahul and look forward to seeing him take charge of our product function to help deliver a seamless experience for our customers," said Pushkar Mukewar, CEO and Co-Founder of Drip Capital.

In his most recent role at Google, Rahul was instrumental in conceptualizing, launching, and scaling innovative solutions to reshape the Google Pay app for millions of users in the US.

Commenting on his new role at Drip Capital, Rahul said, "Having worked in an SMB-focused business for over four years, I was always inspired by their stories and the impact they have on the global economy. Drip has made remarkable progress in this domain in a short period. I am excited to join the team to shape and execute our product vision and incorporate the magic of technology to facilitate cross-border trade for SMBs. This will help us realize the massive growth opportunity that lies ahead."

About Drip Capital

Drip Capital offers digitized trade financing solutions in markets like the US, India, and Mexico by providing SMBs clients access to working capital and currently works with over 3,500 sellers and buyers across 80+ countries. To date, Drip Capital has financed more than $2 billion worth of global trade transactions. The company is backed by Accel, Sequoia, TI Platform, Wing VC, and Y-Combinator. Drip Capital was honored as a CB Insights Top 250 Global Fintech Company in 2020.

