Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Increase Stake in Codere Online Merger

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings announced an increase in their stake to over 4% in the outstanding public warrants of DD3 Acquisition Corp II, as the merger with Codere Online looks to close this week. Codere Online is one of the leading, online-gaming companies in Europe and is expanding rapidly across Latin America, providing innovative sports betting services and online casino games. Eliot Tubis commented, "We continue to be extremely bullish on both the gaming and sport betting opportunities in Latin America, as well as the Codere Online team headed by Moshe Edree. In addition, having Baron Funds committed to the PIPE gives us great confidence in the capital structure of the business post-merger."

EJT Holdings is the family office of Eliot Tubis, investing in public and private companies throughout the USA, with a focus on online-gaming, real estate, and growing restaurant brands through capital expansion plans and off-premise order management. OrderSolutions, an EJT Holdings investment, is one of the fastest growing partners of global restaurants brands and is focused on helping restaurants increase their off-premise business by centralizing their take out, pick-up, and catering orders while dramatically boosting revenues and profitability.

