GeneIQ Partners with Area School Districts to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Exclusive to 5- to 11-Year-Old Children Announcement Comes on the Heels of the FDA's Approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for the Younger Age Group

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneIQ Vaccine Direct, a division of GeneIQ, has recently partnered with Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Dallas, Irving and Richardson Independent School Districts to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged five to eleven years upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for this demographic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages five to eleven years.

GeneIQ Vaccine Direct

At each vaccination site, an on-site medical team is provided by GeneIQ Vaccine Direct, along with a registration platform, to ensure efficient processing and that all state reporting requirements are met. Patients can receive the vaccine at no cost with insurance or through the federal government program for the uninsured.

The announcement comes as GeneIQ expands its ongoing partnerships with local schools, corporations, and community organizations to provide various COVID-19 services to public and private institutions, including a recent partnership with Texas Woman's University (TWU) to provide weekly COVID-19 testing mandatory to enrolled unvaccinated students, faculty and staff on all three campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. GeneIQ also has on-going partnerships with Tarrant County and Dallas Colleges providing COVID-19 testing at the majority of each school's area campuses.

GeneIQ has hosted over 130 vaccine clinics in the past 90 days and has administered thousands of vaccines locally year-to-date.

To find out more about GeneIQ and its diagnostic offerings, visit GeneIQ's website. To learn more about testing options for your company or campus, please call 972-942-0110 or email vaccine@geneiqlab.com.

About GeneIQ

GeneIQ is a high-volume, molecular diagnostics laboratory specializing in Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and real-time, reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for urinary and respiratory infections, including COVID-19. The state-of-the-art laboratory based in the Dallas area services over 500 long-term care facilities, physician practices, state and local governments, corporations, and organizations throughout the United States. They have created a highly efficient, automated lab process with a paperless, web-based system that provides a 24-hour turnaround time of results after receiving the specimen. At the core of GeneIQ lies the latest innovations in Pharmacogenomics, the science of determining how genetic variability influences physiological responses to drugs, from absorption and metabolism to pharmacologic action and therapeutic effect. In an effort to provide precision medicine and to serve the needs of the pandemic with molecular accuracy, the support and management teams at GeneIQ are passionate about providing the highest level of service to their clients and the overall healthcare industry.

About GeneIQ Vaccine Direct

GeneIQ Vaccine Direct is committed to supporting schools, corporations, and organizations with zero-cost, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations. GeneIQ Vaccine Direct is DSHS approved to administer Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters.

GeneIQ has been a trusted resource throughout the pandemic and has serviced over a quarter of a million patients across the nation, playing a pivotal role throughout the pandemic. GeneIQ Vaccine Direct provides on-site vaccines and boosters in a safe and convenient process at no cost to the patient or the organization. The supplies, medical staff, and registration platform are all included with end-to-end service.

