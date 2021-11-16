The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $36.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion, or 9.8 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 6.1 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 5.5 percent.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $4.1 billion, or $3.92 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $3.4 billion, or $3.18 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2020. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, diluted earnings per share increased 23.3 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"As evidenced by our strong performance in the quarter, our team continues to do an outstanding job of operating with flexibility and agility," said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO. "Ultimately, this is what has allowed us to respond to the elevated home improvement demand that has persisted. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our team, as well as our supplier, supply chain, and transportation partners, as we continue to navigate this dynamic environment together."

At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related recovery on our business, operations and financial results (which, among other things, may affect many of the items listed below); the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; our brand and reputation; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing and home improvement markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, potential associates, suppliers and service providers; international trade disputes, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics and quarantines, related shut-downs and other governmental orders, and similar restrictions, as well as subsequent re-openings), and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products or services; continuation or suspension of share repurchases; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity or other price inflation and deflation; the ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation, including compliance with related settlements; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2021 and beyond; financial outlook; and the impact of acquired companies, including HD Supply Holdings, Inc., on our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of those acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There also may be other factors we cannot anticipate that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



in millions, except per share data October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

% Change

October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

% Change Net sales $ 36,820



$ 33,536



9.8 %

$ 115,438



$ 99,849



15.6 % Cost of sales 24,257



22,080



9.9



76,468



65,827



16.2

Gross profit 12,563



11,456



9.7



38,970



34,022



14.5

Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 6,168



6,076



1.5



18,975



18,260



3.9

Depreciation and amortization 600



528



13.6



1,780



1,567



13.6

Total operating expenses 6,768



6,604



2.5



20,755



19,827



4.7

Operating income 5,795



4,852



19.4



18,215



14,195



28.3

Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest and investment income (15)



(11)



36.4



(26)



(37)



(29.7)

Interest expense 341



340



0.3



1,006



1,010



(0.4)

Interest and other, net 326



329



(0.9)



980



973



0.7

Earnings before provision for income taxes 5,469



4,523



20.9



17,235



13,222



30.4

Provision for income taxes 1,340



1,091



22.8



4,154



3,213



29.3

Net earnings $ 4,129



$ 3,432



20.3 %

$ 13,081



$ 10,009



30.7 %























Basic weighted average common shares 1,049



1,073



(2.2) %

1,059



1,074



(1.4) % Basic earnings per share $ 3.94



$ 3.20



23.1



$ 12.35



$ 9.32



32.5

























Diluted weighted average common shares 1,053



1,078



(2.3) %

1,063



1,078



(1.4) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.92



$ 3.18



23.3



$ 12.31



$ 9.28



32.7



























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

% Change

October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 428.2



453.2



(5.5) %

1,357.2



1,339.5



1.3 % Average ticket $ 82.38



$ 72.98



12.9



$ 82.43



$ 73.90



11.5

Sales per retail square foot $ 587.28



$ 552.85



6.2



$ 615.98



$ 549.26



12.1





————— (1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business or results for HD Supply Holdings, Inc.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

in millions October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

January 31,

2021 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,067



$ 14,652



$ 7,895

Receivables, net 3,533



2,666



2,992

Merchandise inventories 20,582



16,155



16,627

Other current assets 1,284



1,032



963

Total current assets 30,466



34,505



28,477

Net property and equipment 24,935



23,848



24,705

Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,903



5,433



5,962

Goodwill 7,445



2,236



7,126

Other assets 4,282



897



4,311

Total assets $ 73,031



$ 66,919



$ 70,581













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 13,375



$ 12,899



$ 11,606

Accrued salaries and related expenses 2,028



2,176



2,463

Current installments of long-term debt 2,436



2,491



1,416

Current operating lease liabilities 827



842



828

Other current liabilities 8,237



6,987



6,853

Total current liabilities 26,903



25,395



23,166

Long-term debt, excluding current installments 36,712



32,831



35,822

Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,290



4,880



5,356

Other long-term liabilities 3,091



2,278



2,938

Total liabilities 71,996



65,384



67,282

Total stockholders' equity 1,035



1,535



3,299

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,031



$ 66,919



$ 70,581



THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended in millions October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 13,081



$ 10,009

Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,128



1,853

Stock-based compensation expense 312



234

Changes in working capital (2,199)



5,348

Changes in deferred income taxes (73)



(86)

Other operating activities 137



57

Net cash provided by operating activities 13,386



17,415









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (1,737)



(1,503)

Payments for businesses acquired, net (416)



—

Other investing activities 21



52

Net cash used in investing activities (2,132)



(1,451)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt, net —



(974)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums 2,979



4,960

Repayments of long-term debt (1,480)



(1,836)

Repurchases of common stock (10,374)



(791)

Proceeds from sales of common stock 190



185

Cash dividends (5,264)



(4,837)

Other financing activities (160)



(132)

Net cash used in financing activities (14,109)



(3,425)

Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,855)



12,539

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 27



(20)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,895



2,133

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,067



$ 14,652



