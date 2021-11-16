New Surgeon Locator Website for Patients to Find Experts in Image Guided Surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Fluorescence Guided Surgery (ISFGS), the leading organization dedicated to the global advancement of fluorescence guided surgery (FGS), has launched a patient dedicated website, www.imageguidedsurgery.net. The website educates patients on the advantages of choosing FGS, and helps them locate practicing surgeons.

"By becoming a member of the ISFGS, surgeons can have their surgical practice included in our wholly dedicated website for patients to search by location, specialty for a surgeon," said Raul J. Rosenthal, MD FACS, clinical professor of surgery at the Lerner College of Medicine at CWRU and department chairman of general surgery at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida.

As well as the benefits of being included in the directory of surgeons for patients to find you for their upcoming surgeries, being a member of the ISFGS also gives you access to a network of the most highly regarded FGS surgeons worldwide. Membership is essential for those who wish to be involved in FGS, to stay current with up-to-date scientific data as well as surgical techniques and thinking that will improve the practice of surgery.

The International Society for Fluorescence Guided Surgery (ISFGS) is a non-profit organization created for the global advancement of fluorescence guided surgery through clinical practice, education and the promotion of basic and clinical research. Through their annual conference, webinars, social media and continuous educational efforts, ISFGS is committed to providing educational programs around the globe.

