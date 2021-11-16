Plumbers Expecting a Big Brown Friday After Thanksgiving Feasts

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The day after Thanksgiving is usually the busiest day of the year for plumbing and drain service providers like Roto-Rooter. Big gatherings, meal preparation and kitchen cleanup overload sinks, disposals, toilets and sewers, creating lots of work for plumbers. Retailers call it Black Friday, but Roto-Rooter calls it "Brown Friday" due to the amount of sewage and wastewater they deal with.

Roto-Rooter, the world's largest provider of plumbing repair and sewer & drain cleaning services, typically sees a 50% increase in call volume over an average Friday and a 21% uptick in business over any other four-day weekend period. It's all due to big holiday meal preparation and house guests. "Extra guests mean more flushes, showers, dishwashing and laundry, all of which greatly increases the chance of a plumbing or drain failure," said Paul Abrams, Roto-Rooter spokesman.

The company will be open and available on Thanksgiving and Brown Friday to deal with extra service calls. Virtually every Roto-Rooter service technician works on "Brown Friday," to save customers from long waits. Many Roto-Rooter locations are collecting canned foods and pet food to benefit local food pantries and animal shelters. Participating Roto-Rooter locations will give a significant discount on plumbing & drain services in exchange for two canned goods.

To avoid plumbing and drain trouble over Thanksgiving weekend, follow these tips:

Never pour grease, turkey drippings, or cooking oil down drains. They solidify in pipes and choke drains.

Don't put potato peels, poultry skins, bones, rice or pasta down the garbage disposal. Disposals can handle small quantities of scraps, but most food should go into the trash can or compost pile.

Make sure the disposal is running when you add food scraps.

Don't flush wet wipes down toilets. Most won't dissolve and can clog pipes.

Place a plunger in guest bathrooms to save your guests the embarrassment of asking for one.

Spread out showers and laundry loads.

To learn more about the Thanksgiving/Brown Friday plumbing rush, read our blog.

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the world's largest provider of plumbing and sewer & drain cleaning services. Roto-Rooter also provides water cleanup services. Roto-Rooter operates businesses in more than 130 company owned locations and 400 independent franchise locations serving the U.S. and Canada. Look up your local Roto-Rooter at www.rotorooter.com/locations/

