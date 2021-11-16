QBE North America Welcomes David Watkins as New Head of Aviation

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the appointment of David Watkins as Senior Vice President, Head of Aviation. He will be responsible for further strengthening QBE's position as one of the top aviation insurance companies in North America, serving the unique needs of aviation customers.

The decision reflects QBE's strategy to invest in the areas where it has a distinct advantage in providing innovative and customized risk management solutions. The Aviation practice is a key component of QBE's broader Specialty business group.

"David is a proven leader with deep aviation industry expertise and a solid track record of building high performing teams and strong trading partner relationships," said Steve Gransbury, Head of Specialty Insurance. "Having him join to lead the Aviation team is a great way to cap our 10th anniversary as an industry leader in this important market segment. As we look ahead to the next 10 years, we're confident David will take the business to an even higher level."

In today's ever-changing world, QBE's Aviation team places the customer at the center of everything they do. They are true aviation specialists who deliver underwriting excellence and a superior claims experience. QBE offers customized aviation insurance coverage including general aviation, major risk and workers' compensation.

About David Watkins

Watkins has more than 15 years of professional aviation insurance experience, including time with significant global responsibilities. Before joining QBE, he was the Head of General Aviation for Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS), North America. He joined AGCS in 2006 to help the company establish its North American aviation presence and underwriting team. During his tenure, Watkins also spent two years in Germany as the Global Product Leader for General Aviation. Watkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation technology from the Metropolitan State University of Denver and is an active pilot.

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2020 of $4.775 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter @QBENorthAmerica.

