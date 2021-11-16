SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Raythink Technology Co. Ltd, a world-leading ARHUD solution provider for the automotive and transportation industry, has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for their AR HUD Pro in the category of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation. Raythink's innovative AR HUD Pro projects vital information from the vehicle's dashboard, ADAS, DMS, navigation, and infotainment system directly onto the windshield in full naked eye AR, reducing distracted driving and enhancing the driving experience. Raythink's AR HUD Pro uses their patented OpticalCore technology which is able to deliver high resolution, brightness, and a full range of colors, while maintaining a small form factor which allows Raythink's AR HUD to be implemented in a wide range of cars.

Raythink Augmented Reality Heads Up Display(AR HUD Pro) named CES 2022 Innovations Award Honoree

The Consumer Electronics Show(CES) which will be held between Jan. 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas, is the world's most influential technology event. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association(CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. In the category of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation, Raythink was selected as the only HUD provider.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January.

About Raythink

Founded in 2019, Raythink has an international team with headquarters and factory in Shenzhen, a software team in Changsha, a Optical Research Institute in Taiwan, and a software algorithm development center in Bangalore. Raythink is dedicated to the development of automotive naked eye AR displays with innovative functions, providing customers with a feature packed AR Generator software and hardware module that is able to integrate the HMI systems into our independent software/algorithms before processing and rendering it in full AR on the windshield. Using our patented OpticalCore® module, Raythink is able to display in a wide FOV and long VID, providing the best and most comfortable viewing experience for the human eye. Raythink's AR HUD can provide true AR navigation, and ADAS integration, along with POI and other functions.

To know more about Raythink technology, visit www.raythinktech.com

