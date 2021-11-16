NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- rlaxx TV, the European-based free ad-supported streaming service (FAST+AVOD), announced a partnership with Publica, a leading connected TV (CTV) ad platform. Working with Publica enables rlaxx TV to provide its advertisers with ad break controls and the ability to reach a wide audience with high-quality, TV-like ad experiences when streaming.

rlaxx TV selects Publica to power CTV ad serving

According to IAB Europe's research , 70% of advertisers and 61% of agencies think CTV will be one of the key programmatic growth areas over the next 12 months. As a demand agnostic CTV ad server, Publica helps publishers deliver a seamless ad experience and maximize revenue with a unified-auction between multiple SSPs. Through this partnership with Publica, rlaxx TV can now provide advertisers with buying techniques they have come to expect from linear TV, including competitive separation and the ability to purchase the first slot within ad pods.

"We're excited to collaborate with rlaxx TV, delivering premium content to their growing audiences in EMEA and beyond. Through this strategic partnership, rlaxx TV can access the ad decisioning technology required to grow their global CTV advertising revenue, empower advertisers with additional controls, and improve the streaming experience for their audiences," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica.

rlaxx TV is currently available on approximately 85% of smart TVs in Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, with plans to launch in the U.S. in Q1 2022.

"We are thrilled to work with Publica as a strong ad serving partner. Now, we can assure SSPs have a seamless connection to our premium CTV inventory and increase our yields," said Ronny Lutzi, CEO and founder, rlaxx TV.

About rlaxx TV

rlaxx TV is a German Advertising-based Video on Demand (FAST+AVOD) provider with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart, or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalog. By doing so, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories – from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. To learn more about rlaxx TV, please visit https://rlaxxtv.com/

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 3 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

