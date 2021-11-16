Staffbase Releases New Integrations to Bring the Best of Internal Comms Tech to Microsoft 365® One multi-channel internal comms platform provides more control, reach, and insights, adding value to employee comms for Microsoft 365 users

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading provider of digital solutions for internal communications, announces today Staffbase 365 , a new package providing seamless integrations between Microsoft 365 and the Staffbase internal comms (IC) platform.

Staffbase has been making waves in the employee communications industry since 2014 with its branded mobile employee app, which allows companies to finally start uniting and connecting with frontline employees. The company's employee app solution has won awards for highest user adoption and best app for business, and is a popular choice amongst Microsoft customers because it works seamlessly alongside a SharePoint intranet, with unified information across channels.

Staffbase also offers a simple and intuitive desktop intranet solution with a variety of integration options with Microsoft. Now, Staffbase 365 extends integration options to also suit companies who want to keep using SharePoint as their company intranet, but make it work better and save time for internal communicators, while allowing them to keep reaching frontline employees with a best-in-class mobile app.

Comms teams who love the Staffbase editor experience will now be able to use it to create and curate content that reaches all employees on all channels, from one place. The Staffbase 365 package provides seamless integrations with SharePoint, Teams, Viva Connections, and even Power Automate. Benefits include better tools for comms processes, more control over targeting and highlight content in Microsoft 365, measurement across all channels, and a continually easy way to reach non-desk employees using a branded mobile app.

"Many communicators we talk to mention being frustrated with using SharePoint for internal communications. They're juggling multiple platforms for reaching different audiences, lack a unified overview of employee comms engagement, and struggle to govern who sees and reads what content and when," said Staffbase Co-Founder and CSO Frank Wolf. "Staffbase 365 brings the best of internal communications tech to all Microsoft 365 users worldwide. These deep integrations into SharePoint, Teams, Viva Connections, and Power Automate, address these frustrations by offering one single platform for internal comms teams to effectively manage content for all audiences and channels."

"Strong partnerships with Staffbase and Microsoft were one of the main reasons for our app's success," said Julia Dudenko, Global Director Employee Experience at Deutsche Post DHL Group. "The app provides digital identity for more than 300k frontline workers, and Microsoft continues to provide a future-proof technical basis for collaboration."

Solving the IC challenges in SharePoint

With the announcement of Staffbase 365 comes the introduction of News Central for SharePoint, an integration that gives communicators more control over the how, when, and to whom content is shown to in SharePoint and Viva Connections. IC teams manage content in Staffbase, and SharePoint users get relevant and engaging communications without having to leave Microsoft 365.

For IC teams that struggle to prioritize content in SharePoint, News Central for SharePoint allows editors to highlight priority content and/or add acknowledgements, so must-read content is flagged where needed. It also allows users to send content once that reaches all of their audiences. Now, no matter whether employees access content via mobile app, desktop intranet, or in SharePoint directly, their likes, comments, and shares will be visible to everyone. This means no more jumping between systems for comms teams to understand activity and engagement with their content, and a more unified comms experience for all employees.

News Central for SharePoint is the first of a number of innovations Staffbase will announce to bring world class internal communications to the world's most popular employee productivity and experience tech. Similar functionality for Microsoft Teams is planned for early 2022.

About Staffbase

Staffbase, is one of the fastest growing, most experienced internal communications platform providers for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them and tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, Berlin, London, Munich, New York City, Vancouver and Kelowna, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 1,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications including Adidas, Audi, Vestas, Spark Power, Paulaner, UC Health and US LBM. Staffbase was recently awarded the 2021 Global Employee App Choice by Clearbox Consulting and is once again the #1 Employee Communications Software on G2. Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

