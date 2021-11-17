Christmas Tree Shops® to Spread Holiday Cheer to Sarasota Pavilion

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ­ Christmas Tree Shops announced today the opening of a pop-up shop in Sarasota. The store brings a wide selection of holiday items for decorating, entertaining and gifting to Sarasota Pavilion. Customers can shop for everything merry now through January 3rd, 2022.

The store is one of 19 temporary Christmas Headquarters locations opening outside of the company's legacy markets in the Northeast. Christmas Tree Shops --- known to fans simply as CTS -- is a popular destination for great values on an ever-changing product assortment for every season and holiday. The company saw the pop-up concept as an opportunity to introduce the Christmas Tree Shops' treasure hunt experience to new customers.

"We are excited to showcase our brand to customers in several new cities and towns," says Pam Salkovitz, Owner and CEO of Christmas Tree Shops. "These shops will be filled with all the great finds, surprises, and bargains that make Christmas Tree Shops special. This is a wonderful chance for us to spread more holiday cheer, even for just a short time."

Despite the name, Christmas Tree Shops' permanent locations are much more than holiday stores, offering great values on everyday household items and décor for indoor and outdoor living. The company's tag line is Every Season. Every Reason®.

About Christmas Tree Shops

Christmas Tree Shops is an off-price brick and mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 80 stores in 20 states under the banners of Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!

