Holiday Inn Express, a growth engine for IHG Hotels & Resorts, surpasses 3000 hotels globally Beloved hotel brand reaches milestone of more than 3,000 open hotels, having averaged ~100 openings a year by creating customer loyalty and expanding into growth markets

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Express has surpassed 3,000 open properties across the globe with more than 300,000 rooms in 2100 cities, continuing to serve as IHG Hotels & Resorts' growth engine. With nearly 650 properties expected to open in the coming years, Holiday Inn Express accounts for more than a third of IHG's global pipeline. The brand continues to attract hotel owners as it expands to new markets, including its first signing in Japan, the world's third largest travel market*.

Celebrating its 30th year as one of the most beloved and frequented hotel brands in the world, Holiday Inn Express makes travel simple so guests can be there for moments that matter. Whether traveling for business or leisure, Holiday Inn Express is everywhere guests want and need to be. Whether our guests are taking a cross country road trip in the US or visiting the beautiful beaches of Bali, Holiday Inn Express delivers hospitality with a consistent, efficient experience guests know and love, providing everything from a complimentary Express Start breakfast to modern rooms designed for rest and comfort.

"Holiday Inn Express was created to challenge the travel industry with a belief in the power of simple, smart travel. Our owners benefit from strong occupancy levels, our purposeful contemporary design and strong performance that continued throughout the pandemic," said Stephanie Atiase, Vice President at IHG Hotels & Resorts and Global Brand Head for Holiday Inn Express. "Now, after developing strong guest loyalty, we mark a significant milestone with more than 3,000 hotels across 50 countries with dedicated hotel colleagues passionate about service. As we look to the future and welcome a new generation of travelers, we'll continue to deliver a great sleep experience, our beloved Express Start breakfast while also innovating in ways that matter the most to our customers."

New properties in growth markets enabling Holiday Inn Express to achieve 3,000 open locations:

AMERICAS:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Doral – Miami

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Doral – Miami (US): A brand new, fresh, contemporary hotel with spaces that enable guests to be productive, connect with friends, family and colleagues. Near Doral's vibrant shopping districts including Miami International Mall, Dolphin Mall and CityPlace Doral, guests have a variety of entertainment options such as dining, comedy, bowling, movies, nightlife and upscale shopping.



EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, ASIA AND AFRICA (EMEAA):

Holiday Inn Express Dusseldorf – Hauptbahnhof

Holiday Inn Express Dusseldorf – Hauptbahnhof ( Germany ) : The largest Holiday Inn Express in Europe , this property is located near the city's central railway and charming Old Town . Showcasing the Holiday Inn Express contemporary Next Generation designs, the new opening offers inviting guest rooms and a Pillow Menu to enable a great night's rest.



Germany is one of the brand's top markets in Europe , with 44 hotels and 11 of those hotels added to the German market since 2019. The number of Holiday Inn Express hotels in the European market has grown over 10% since 2019.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown ( New Zealand ): This is the brand's first opening in New Zealand , making its debut in the country in summer 2020. Located near popular skiing destinations, this property has a stylish alpine vibe and features an outdoor lounge and firepit.



Across the EMEAA region Holiday Inn Express has partnered with owners to build hotels that provide consistent experiences for IHG Rewards members with localized design elements that capture the feel of each city. This is the brand's first opening in, making its debut in the country in summer 2020. Located near popular skiing destinations, this property has a stylish alpine vibe and features an outdoor lounge and firepit.Across the EMEAA region Holiday Inn Express has partnered with owners to build hotels that provide consistent experiences for IHG Rewards members with localized design elements that capture the feel of each city.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown

GREATER CHINA:

Holiday Inn Express Zhuhai Gongbei

Holiday Inn Express Zhuhai Gongbei: Located in the center of Gongbei CBD, this property is near a major transportation hub and high-speed rail, and walking distance to dining, entertainment, and shopping. The hotel overlooks the coast where the grand Hongkong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge spans the bay and the Macau skyline, providing gorgeous views from the panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows in every guestroom.



Greater China accounts for more than half of the brand's total global growth. The brand's development strategy is aligned with China's high-speed train mapping, and the franchise model supports robust growth in the region. Holiday Inn Express hotels are in nearly every part of China – including 31 provinces and municipalities. Located in the center of Gongbei CBD, this property is near a major transportation hub and high-speed rail, and walking distance to dining, entertainment, and shopping. The hotel overlooks the coast where the grand Hongkong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge spans the bay and theskyline, providing gorgeous views from the panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows in every guestroom.accounts for more than half of the brand's total global growth. The brand's development strategy is aligned withhigh-speed train mapping, and the franchise model supports robust growth in the region. Holiday Inn Express hotels are in nearly every part of– including 31 provinces and municipalities.

Holiday Inn Express continues to deliver on the needs of today's savvy travelers and enjoys connecting with customers across all social channels (including recently launched TikTok page). The refreshed brand designs and signature Express Start breakfast were developed using deeply defined guest insights along with operational input from owners and operators. The enhanced breakfast offering provides guest-favorite items, including signature pancakes, beloved warm cinnamon rolls and IHG's proprietary recipe for bacon**. In response to growing consumer demand for healthy options, the breakfast menu includes items like Hormel turkey sausage, Chobani Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and old-fashioned rolled oats.

To celebrate Holiday Inn Express reaching 3,000 hotels, IHG Hotel & Resorts is offering 300,000 IHG Rewards points to the person with the winning social video submission on "Why you love Holiday Inn Express." The next top ten submissions will receive 3,000 IHG Rewards points. Points may be used towards booking stays and other purchases at IHG properties around the world***. Submissions must include the hashtag #HolidayInnExpress3000Contest, tag @HIExpress on Twitter or @HolidayInnExpress on Instagram, and be posted between December 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 on eligible social platforms (Twitter and Instagram).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on 12/1/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/31/21. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, & Canada (excl. QC) 21+ years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, entry requirements, prize details and restrictions, visit https://Holidayinnexpresshareyourlovecontest.prizelogic.com. 1 Grand Prize (300,000 IHG Rewards points, valued at $1,200 USD) and 10 First Prizes (3,000 IHG Rewards points, valued at $12 USD each) available. Void in Quebec & where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Six Continents Hotels, Inc., Three Ravinia Dr., Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30346 USA.

*Source: JETTRO: https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/invest/attractive_sectors/tourism/overview.html

** Available items may vary due to local ordinances

***The number of points needed to book at an IHG property varies by hotel and date. Points may be redeemed in any manner consistent with the IHG® Rewards Membership Terms and Conditions

