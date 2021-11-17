Data based on the Fakespot Engine analyzing 10 billion online customer reviews and 5 million online sellers details the extent of fraud among product reviews and counterfeit sellers.

More Than 30 Percent of Online Customer Reviews Deemed Fake with the Problem Expected to Hit an All-Time High This Holiday Shopping Season

More Than 30 Percent of Online Customer Reviews Deemed Fake with the Problem Expected to Hit an All-Time High This Holiday Shopping Season Data based on the Fakespot Engine analyzing 10 billion online customer reviews and 5 million online sellers details the extent of fraud among product reviews and counterfeit sellers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Fakespot , developer of AI technology that helps users identify problematic online reviews and sellers, shows that 30.9% of analyzed online customer reviews in 2020 were deemed fraudulent across Fakespot-supported marketplaces – Amazon, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, eBay, Sephora.com and the more than two million active eCommerce websites built on Shopify. According to the data, fake reviews are trending upward based on data from 2018-2020. Fakespot expects fake reviews will hit an all-time high this holiday shopping season and anticipates an influx Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The inaugural report from Fakespot is based on the company's machine learning and natural language processing engines trained on more than 10 billion product reviews and 5 million sellers across the Internet. Key takeaways from the report include the following:

The amount of "C", "D" and "F" grades based on Fakespot's rating system doubled during Black Friday through Cyber Monday 2020 as compared to typical time frames during the same year.





Among the data pulled from Amazon, Walmart.com and BestBuy.com – representing half of all US online retail sales volume – Walmart had the most unreliable reviews and Best Buy had the most reliable reviews.





Amazon shopping categories with the highest rates of fake reviews were Women's Apparel, Health & Personal Care, Cosmetics, Pet Supplies and Wireless Earbud Headphones respectively.

"Nefarious ecommerce activity continues to increase and impacts more online shoppers every day. We anticipate the prevalence of fake reviews and fraudulent sellers will hit an all-time high during the upcoming Black Friday through Cyber Monday online shopping spree," said Saoud Khalifah, Founder and CEO of Fakespot. "That said, there is good news in that the FTC and ecommerce sites are cracking down on the problem and customers are able to help protect themselves with technologies such as ours."

Users rely on the Fakespot browser extensions , iOS app , and Android app to make informed purchasing decisions and mitigate risk of buying poor-quality, faulty and even dangerous products when shopping online.

The 2021 Fakespot US Online Shopping Ratings & Reviews Analysis Report is available here: https://fakespot.com/2021holidayreport.

About Fakespot

Fakespot's mission is to bring trust and transparency to the Internet by eliminating misinformation and fraud, starting with eCommerce. Relied on by more than one million online shoppers, Fakespot protects consumers while saving them both time and money by using AI to detect unreliable product reviews and third-party sellers in real-time. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of online customer reviews to quickly identify suspicious activity and then recommend better alternatives to consumers. For more information please visit https://www.fakespot.com .

Media Contact:

Liz Bazini

917-574-5490

liz@bazinihopp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fakespot