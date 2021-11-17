Sure Ranked Number 13 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Attributes 15,232% revenue growth to industry leading SaaS infrastructure, fastest speed to market, and the ability to offer fully embedded digital experiences for insurance customers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure today announced it ranked number 13 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Sure grew 15,232% during this period.

Sure's co-founder and chief executive officer, Wayne Slavin, credits industry leading SaaS infrastructure, fastest speed to market, and the ability to offer fully embedded digital experiences for insurance customers with the company's 15,232% revenue growth. He said, "Earning this prestigious award on the heels of our $100 million Series C announcement has made this a landmark year for Sure. It highlights the tremendous value Sure's embedded insurance infrastructure brings to world-renowned brands and insurance carriers by launching first-of-their-kind digital insurance programs designed to meet the needs of modern customers. The tireless efforts of our team to unlock the potential of insurance on the internet have once again paid off and we thank Deloitte for recognizing the hard work that made our extraordinary growth possible."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

About Sure

Sure is the leading insurtech behind the world's most recognized brands and carriers. Its enterprise SaaS infrastructure and embedded insurance programs drive the insurance industry forward to reach its full potential in an online era. Sure customers leverage its cohesive system of APIs to streamline the end-to-end insurance lifecycle resulting in better customer experiences supported by efficient digital operations.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe.

