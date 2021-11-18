Beautiful.ai Doubles Down on Growth and Design, Promotes Jason Lapp to CEO

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful.ai , the presentation platform that enables anyone to build beautiful presentations, announced today the promotion of its president and chief operating officer (COO), Jason Lapp, to chief executive officer. Lapp will now take over the reins to help Beautiful.ai reach its full potential as a leader in the productivity and creativity space. The founder of Beautiful.ai, Mitch Grasso, who previously served in the chief executive officer (CEO) role, will become the company's chief technology officer, dedicating his time to accelerating the development of Beautiful.ai's product.

"I started Beautiful.ai with the goal of democratizing the design process for everyone who creates visual content," Grasso said. "Now that we've moved beyond our initial stages and are positioned for hypergrowth, it's become clear to me we need a leader focused on growing the team, crafting our go-to-market strategy and building the business, so I can focus on what I love – building an amazing product. In Jason, I found a terrific partner who shares my vision for what Beautiful.ai can be and how we can get there as a team. I couldn't be more excited to promote him to CEO and lead us into our future."

Lapp joined Beautiful.ai in 2020 as the president and COO, bringing over 20 years of experience in growing and leading businesses to successful outcomes. Lapp was formerly the CEO of Kiip, a marketing technology company he led to acquisition. He also spent 17 years focused on growth at Kantar where he served as the chief growth and revenue officer. During that time, he built and led a go-to-market function that drove substantial revenue growth and serviced some of the world's biggest brands. Lapp's experience in leading growth-stage companies and focus on servicing clients will lead Beautiful.ai to a bright future.

"I am thrilled to step into the CEO role at such an exciting time for Beautiful.ai," Lapp said. "Since the launch of our Team plan , we have seen business users rapidly coming onto our platform. With my background growing companies and Mitch's groundbreaking product development, Beautiful.ai is poised to disrupt the presentation space. It's an honor to be a part of our remarkable team and I look forward to advancing the company's strategy and driving forward adoption for years to come."

Beautiful.ai believes presentations today should be memorable and the storytelling in them should be painless and empowering. Through automated smart content, the Beautiful.ai platform gives everyone – including non-designers – a tool with a built-in designer. One million users across 205 countries and 36,000 companies currently use Beautiful.ai's product.

