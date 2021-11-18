Bolt Strikes First-of-Its-Kind Partnership With Adobe To Integrate One-Click Checkout Solution With Adobe Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout and shopper network company, today announced a strategic partnership with Adobe that will start with providing Adobe Commerce merchants access to Bolt's best-of-breed one-click checkout capability in a checkout solution that is developed and supported by Adobe. Adobe Commerce is the industry's leading end-to-end commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases.

Adobe Commerce merchants will be able to easily embed Bolt's checkout capability to enhance the customer experience in their digital storefront. As the enhanced checkout will be maintained by Adobe, merchants will benefit from functionalities that are always up-to-date, safe and stable, while delivering a compelling shopping experience. In addition, Adobe merchants can soon join Bolt's merchant network, which will provide instant access to the company's growing pool of 10 million recognized shoppers who can complete their checkout in just one click, and without logging into an account.

"Adobe doubling down on Bolt's solution to improve its checkout experience is a huge testament to the success of our partnership to date," said Bob Buch, Chief Business Officer of Bolt. "Since joining hands in 2020, we have empowered Adobe Commerce merchants with the option to integrate Bolt's fast, seamless checkouts. Now, we're taking it one step further by making it as easy as possible for Adobe Commerce merchants to offer their customers an enhanced checkout experience with Bolt."

"We're continuing to advance Adobe Commerce to help our merchants sustain growth and make every experience shoppable," said Justin Merickel, Vice President of Business Development at Adobe. "Our collaboration with Bolt provides brands with a seamless one-click checkout capability built on innovation and agility, ultimately improving the shopping experience for consumers."

Customers increasingly expect a lightning-fast checkout experience no matter where they shop online. However, the reality is that if shoppers wish to easily reorder, track orders, initiate returns, and receive rewards, they must create an account for every website they visit. Signups and logins are often cumbersome, and many shoppers don't trust that their data will be securely saved by the merchants. It's no wonder that nearly 70% of shoppers abandon their shopping carts, according to Baymard Institute, resulting in lower conversion rates for retailers.

Whenever a shopper visits a Bolt merchant, they can check out in just one click instead of using guest checkout. By enabling one-click checkout, Bolt's merchant partners have increased conversions 50% higher than guest checkout and offer checkouts that are 40% faster than guest checkouts.

"The checkout is the final interaction point that brands and retailers have with their customers pre-purchase, making it critical for merchants to get the checkout experience right and drive customer loyalty," said Jordan Jewell, Research Director, Digital Commerce, IDC. "Adobe's partnership with Bolt is designed to help merchants improve upon the native checkout in Adobe Commerce by removing friction and reducing abandoned carts, so they can better compete in today's fast-growing digital economy."

Adobe Commerce merchants in the U.S. will be able to take advantage of the embedded Bolt checkout experience in the Spring of 2022. The new checkout solution will also be accessible to merchants using Magento Open Source.



Bolt is on a mission to democratize commerce. Bolt strengthens retailers' relationships with their customers by unlocking secure, logged-in, lightning-fast checkouts. The company's rapidly-growing network of one-click-checkout-ready shoppers visits Bolt merchants as if they are return customers. Hundreds of retailers—including Forever 21, Lucky Brand, Casper, and Badgley Mischka—leverage Bolt to offer their shoppers the seamless checkout experiences they've come to expect. Founded in 2014, Bolt is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Toronto. For more information, visit bolt.com and follow @bolt on Twitter.

