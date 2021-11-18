Eventus wins Best Market Conduct Solution at Canadian RegTech Awards 2021

Tenth recognition for this year for Validus platform

AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that the firm this week won the award for Best Market Conduct Solution for 2021 at the inaugural Canadian RegTech Awards. The recognition is the 10th for this year for the firm's Validus platform.

Hosted by the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY), the awards are designed to recognize significant achievement and innovation in the advancement of Regulatory Technology solutions to meet and improve regulatory compliance and oversight in Canada.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "As the regulatory environment in Canada and globally continues to evolve, and as compliance officers are continually challenged to do more with less, it's more important than ever that financial institutions have robust, cost-effective tools to fulfill their regulatory obligations. We're honored to play a mission-critical role in our clients' businesses and to now have Validus deployed with our first client in Canada. With several more Canadian firms in the pipeline and Eventus staff based in three provinces, we are well positioned to serve a broad cross-section of the Canadian market as the trade surveillance and risk management solution of choice, both for traditional finance and digital assets."

Paul Childerhose, Board member with the Canadian RegTech Association, said: "Our inaugural Canadian RegTech Awards event drew wide interest from across the ecosystem, and we extend our gratitude to all of those that submitted a nomination. Congratulations to Eventus for the recognition by the judging panel of its Validus platform as the Best Market Conduct Solution for 2021."

The Canadian RegTech Association is a non-profit organization focused on solving regulatory challenges through collaborative efforts between key regulatory technology stakeholders: regulated entities, technology vendors, regulatory bodies, government and professional service providers.

Eventus has now earned 19 global awards and honors since late 2018 for its technology, innovation and client service.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

