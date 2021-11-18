Manulife Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

C$ unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife has again been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America. Manulife is one of only seven insurers across North America to be included in the index, recognizing its continued commitment to sustainability performance.

The DJSI North America is comprised of sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global and represents the top 20% of the largest 600 Canadian and U.S. companies. The index is a well-recognized standard that measures corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress across industries.

"This recognition demonstrates our leadership and focus on sustainability," said Sarah Chapman, Manulife's Global Chief Sustainability Officer. "We play an active role in supporting global climate goals and helping to create a healthier, more equitable future for our customers and the communities we call home around the globe. With our mission Decisions Made Easier. Lives Made Better., at the centre of our impact agenda, we will continue to take action to create a better future for our stakeholders."

Manulife's continued inclusion in the DJSI builds on recent sustainability progress and commitments:

Through a commitment to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C , Manulife is taking action with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) to align emissions reductions targets with a 1.5°C future.

Manulife set out a climate action plan which includes: committing to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35% by 2035, committing to steering investment portfolio to be net zero by 2050 with short term goals in progress to be validated by SBTi, commitment to grow its $39.8 billion portfolio of green investments, and the creation of goals linked to climate action plans in executive compensation.

John Hancock are investing more than Manulife andare investing more than $3.5 million over the next two years to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and the communities we serve. The goals of these focused investments are three-fold: to increase the representation of diverse talent at all levels in the organization ; create greater inclusion across the company through enhanced training; and to support organizations helping Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

Throughout 2021, Manulife has been focused on continuing to enhance experiences for its 37,000 global colleagues, with programs guided by the philosophy of promoting a greater sense of connectivity, engagement and inclusion. For example, Fuel-Up Fridays were introduced this year which dedicates one day per month to learning and rest.

