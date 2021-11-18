Rugged and compact, SmartCam provides an end-to-end solution for instant insights into store density, foot traffic, staffing needs, and much more

SmartCow Uses NVIDIA Metropolis Platform to Launch SmartCam: An Edge AI Camera for Real-Time Occupancy Analytics Rugged and compact, SmartCam provides an end-to-end solution for instant insights into store density, foot traffic, staffing needs, and much more

ST. JULIANS, Malta, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmartCow , an AI engineering company specialized in video analytics and AIoT devices, announced the launch of SmartCam: an edge AI camera that delivers real-time occupancy analytics, such as people counting, path tracing, intrusion detection, and more. It can be applied across a wide variety of use cases, and is particularly valuable for brick-and-mortar retailers and smart factories.

SmartCow Logo, black inline text

SmartCow's overarching mission is to develop an integrable AIoT ecosystem that improves and simplifies living and working conditions for individuals and organizations across the world, and in pursuit of that mission it has forged partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA. The company built SmartCam on the NVIDIA Metropolis application framework, which makes it easier and cost-effective for developers, solution providers and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled video analytics solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems across a broad range of industries.

"It is NVIDIA Metropolis elite partners like SmartCow that represent a new generation of application providers solving more critical industry problems and driving down costs by their leadership in leveraging NVIDIA's world-class AI tools and platforms," said Charbel Aoun, Director of Business Development (EMEA), NVIDIA. "We're impressed with SmartCow's ability to deliver advanced AI capabilities at the edge. SmartCam provides the right AI solutions to physical retailers, as an example, who want to make informed merchandising and staffing decisions while keeping their employees safe."

SmartCam leverages the powerful capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform line up, such as the Jetson Nano™, Jetson TX2 NX™, and Jetson Xavier NX™, giving customers the ability to tailor deployments based on their unique compute needs. Additional benefits of the SmartCam include:

Compact and rugged design to ensure optimal performance in any environment

Crystal-clear night vision with an 8-meter range

ONVIF-compliance to ensure complete privacy and data security

Plug-and-play functionality for seamless integration and minimal installation costs

End-to-end integrated system built on an open platform to reduce deployment and maintenance costs by 50 percent

Occupancy analytics help reduce operational and energy costs by aligning staff, security, customer traffic, and business intelligence. The resulting insights enable retailers to understand shopper flow by measuring dwell-time and calculating store-level conversion rates, so that merchants can test changes to in-store layouts and marketing displays, and immediately understand the impact vis-a-vis store performance.

"At SmartCow, we truly enjoy building scalable AIoT solutions because of our firm belief in their ability to transform the way we live and work," said Ravi Kiran, Founder and CEO of SmartCow. "We've been working with companies across the globe to build and deploy bespoke solutions, and through that work we identified a clear need in the market for an edge AI camera that combines advanced compute capabilities with long-term durability, which is exactly what SmartCam delivers."

In addition to hardware like SmartCam, SmartCow also offers full-stack, turnkey solutions designed to address specific problems such as traffic congestion, weather forecasting, and more. Its core expertise lies in AI pipelines on resource-constrained devices, and it specializes in building holistic AIoT solutions that seamlessly combine best-in-class hardware with proprietary software to deliver long-term value through remote diagnostics and low-cost fleet management.

For more information visit www.smartcow.ai .

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is a rapidly-growing AI engineering company focused on AI pipelines on resource-constrained devices. It offers vertical solutions to complex real-world problems, ranging from underlying technologies for building and accelerating video analytics, to complete turnkey systems. The company is dedicated to building a vast array of hardware and software products to cater to the growing demand for computer vision and AI applications in defence, smart cities, and industry 4.0. SmartCow is a multicultural company with offices in Malta, India, and Taiwan, and has plans to build teams in Italy, France, and Singapore, as it continues building and developing next-generation AIoT solutions.

