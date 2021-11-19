California Hotel & Lodging Association Announces 2022 Board of Directors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) elected its 2022 Board of Directors during its annual meeting on November 18, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.

Tom Patton, CHA (General Manager/Partner, Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara) is stepping in as the 2022 CHLA Board Chair, with Bijal Patel (CEO and Principal Partner, Coast Redwood Hospitality) becoming immediate Past Chair. Patton will be supported by Vice Chair Hee Won Lim (General Manager, Pacific Palms Hotel) and Secretary/Treasurer, Dhruv Patel (President and COO, Ridgemont Hospitality).

"As strong leaders representing the California lodging industry, the CHLA Board continues to work hard to ensure the safety of our employees and guests as we work towards recovering from the pandemic," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA President & CEO. "There is still a long road ahead, but CHLA's leadership will continue to be driving force in California."

The board also voted to add Kristi Allen (Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Ensemble Real Estate Solutions & Investments), Matt Humphreys (Area Vice President and General Manager, Hyatt Regency San Francisco) and Perry Patel (Partner, BPR Hotels) as new board members and renew the terms of nine board members with expiring terms.

These members are:

Bimal Patel , Concept Hotels

Wes Tyler , CHA, Chancellor Hotel

Pam Ryan , Inn at the Mission, San Juan Capistrano

Chip Rogers , American Hotel & Lodging Association

Daniel Kuperschmid , Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

Michelle Millar , University of San Francisco

Michael Pace , InterContinental Mark Hopkins SF

Terri Haack , Terranea Resort

Nic Hockman , The Hotels of Disneyland Resort

Outgoing Board members include Elvin Lai (Owner, Ocean Park Inn) and Scott VandenBerg (Former General Manager, Hyatt Regency Sacramento).

In response to the strong board participation, Mohrfeld noted "I'd like to welcome our new board members and thank the officers for their continued dedication and commitment to the industry. I am excited to see how CHLA's board and members can help continue the industry's recovery in 2022."

About the California Hotel and Lodging Association

The California Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com.

