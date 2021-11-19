A Psychic's Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidays mean giving and receiving, family, and reflection. California Psychics' gift suggestions are perfect for those interested in the psychic realm, as well as for people who need a little self-care.

For Friends with Psychic Abilities

Tarot Cards: Each Tarot card has a unique message, with endless interpretations based on the questions asked and the spread being used. A Tarot Psychic can help interrupt your cards.

Oracle Cards: Oracle cards focus on themes and intentions – the ideal first step for those beginning to explore the psychic world.

Crystals: Need protection against negative energy? Traveling? Looking for love? There's a crystal for that.

Pendulum: Friends who have trouble making decisions need a pendulum to answer yes or no questions. Go DIY with this downloadable divination board or get a reading with a psychic that specializes in pendulums.

Set of Runes: Runes lay out pathways and fill out situational details. Give a set with a pouch for storage and a cloth for casting to friends working on their divination abilities.

For Self-Reflection and Self-Help

Psychic Reading: Start your friends on their personal journey. Create an account for them and buy a package with a professional psychic.

Affirmation Deck: Focusing on positivity, mindfulness, meditation, and more, affirmation decks are like having you there to say, "You can do it!"

Breathwork Session: This form of meditation increases creativity, decreases stress, and provides inner peace. Sign your friend up for a breathwork class or private session with a breathwork practitioner.

Aromatherapy Pillow Mist: The calming scents of lavender and chamomile in this DIY pillow spray will benefit friends learning to lucid dream, or those who can't get to sleep.

Soy Candles with Essential Oils and Crystals: Create candles with calming essential oils and crystals to diffuse a sense of peace throughout your loved ones' homes.

For more holiday gift-giving suggestions, read California Psychics' The Ultimate Eclectic Gift Guide.

