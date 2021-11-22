It's The Most "Wonder-full" Time of The Year - Pizza Hut Unveils New Holiday Hut Shop™ Collection With Pizza-Themed Gifts For All Pizza Lovers Merrymakers can also enjoy the fan favorite Triple Treat Box®, a decadent trio of delicious delights available just in time for your festive holiday feast

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do your stockings need to be stuffed? What about your belly? Hold on for deer life because there's good news—Pizza Hut is working harder than the entire North Pole this holiday season and is now THE gift destination for pizza lovers everywhere. With the release of the new holiday Hut Shop collection and family-favorite Triple Treat Box, Pizza Hut is proudly showcasing that no one can "out holiday the Hut" this season.

Starting today, pizza lovers can get their mittens on the new, limited-edition holiday Hut Shop collection by Pizza Hut, available at the holiday Hut Shop (PizzaHutShop.com). The one-stop (online) shop has everything festive fans need to begin crossing off their holiday shopping lists, from matching pajamas for the whole family and an authentic Matchbox® Pizza Hut playset for the kids, to wine and rocks glasses that level up the classic red cup from childhood. Sleigh, what?! The full line includes the following items—but hurry—these gifts are available for a limited time and yule be sorry if you miss them:

For The Family - Matching Pajama Set - $39.99 1 : Get nestled all snug in your bed and have visions of Cinnabon® Mini Rolls 2 dancing through your head. Do we even need to say more?

For The Kids - Matchbox Playset - $8.99 : Bring home your favorite pizza place and turn playtime into pizza time. Fun for all, whether you're a kid or one of those guys with toys all over his desk. (Pizza sold separately.)

For The Adults -

For The Tree - Pizza Hut Ornaments (set of 3) - $29.99 : If the star is the most important part of the tree, these Pizza Hut ornaments are the most delicious. Let the whole family know your pizza love wasn't just a phase

For Everyone - Gift Wrapping Set (2 rolls of wrapping paper, 25 sheets of tissue paper, 15 gift tags) - $24.99 : Maybe every gift can't be from Pizza Hut, but you can get gifts that look like Pizza Hut. Wrap it, rip it, then eat a slice off it.

"This drop was actually inspired by last year's fan-favorite holiday commercial. Fans were asking us to recreate the ornaments, so we did plus a whole lot more," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "There's truly something for everyone on your list. I, for one, can guarantee that my little ones are going to be thrilled to see that Matchbox® playset sitting under the tree."

While there's nothing like turning a Scrooge's frown upside down with the perfect gift, Pizza Hut knows that no celebration is complete without a full-on feast. Slightly better than some warm milk and stale cookies, the Triple Treat Box is available to all, naughty or nice, for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. The specially wrapped offering includes two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon® Mini Rolls, making it a gift the whole family can enjoy. The fan favorite is available, while supplies last, starting at $22.99 (at select locations)3. To find your nearest Pizza Hut location, click here.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.



Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout4. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer Contactless Curbside Pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.



Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.



For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap

1 All item prices do not include taxes, shipping and handling

2 Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2021 Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC

3 Exclusions apply. Additional charge for pan, extra cheese and additional toppings. Product availability (including special holiday packaging), combinability of discounts and specials, prices and participation may vary.

4 Team members do their best to accommodate contactless, curbside and other instructions, but availability may vary and is not guaranteed. Delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

Pizza Hut unveils new Holiday Hut Shop™ collection with pizza-themed gifts for all pizza lovers alongside fan favorite Triple Treat Box® deal

