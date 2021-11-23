InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Equipment for Shoulder Therapy (RHO-1281)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After rotator cuff surgery, I needed to complete a program of physical therapy," said an inventor from Dumfries, Va. "However, I couldn't find any exercise equipment that allowed me to move my rotator cuff in circles to regain strength."

He developed ROLLING CUFF to provide rehabilitation of injured shoulders or elbows to speed up recovery. As such, it helps build muscle strength, improves range of motion and increases flexibility. At the same time, it reduces discomfort and pain and relieves stiffness. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

