PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care technology provider, CareConnect is pleased to announce that Marki Flannery has joined their Advisory Board and will provide consulting services. Marki recently retired from VNSNY where she recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Visiting Nurse Service of New York, the largest not-for-profit home and community-based health care organization in the United States. With annual revenues of approximately $2.3 billion and over 13,000 employees serving the five boroughs of New York City, VNSNY offers a comprehensive array of programs and health plans designed to meet the diverse health care needs of their patients and members. On any given day, VNSNY serves over 48,500 patients and members in its care.

Marki Flannery is appointed to CareConnect Advisory Board

Following her retirement from VNSNY, Marki was appointed to the Pace University Board of Trustees, where she serves on several committees. Ms. Flannery has over 41 years of health care leadership experience and is often referred to as the "definition of a true subject matter expert in home care." She knows the industry and is respected by all levels of staff from the C-Suite executives to more than 10,000+ home health aides that were under her employment. She is a known leader who continues to be an advocate for all home care staff levels, which explains why Marki is energized to be working with the CareConnect team and excited to be associated with a resource who can help address the shortage of workers in home care. "Working with CareConnect at a time when home care workers and agencies need help to maximize their work is key. By centralizing access to key functions, the workforce optimization tool saves agency staff valuable time, making it easier to manage and maintain a larger, ready-to-work caregiver pool, so agency owners can fill shifts more quickly," stated Marki. "In addition, the ability to get in-service done at their own pace on their own time didn't exist before, it used to be all in person. With CareConnect home care workers can consume their continuing education, anywhere, any time on any device. The user-friendly technology is a fantastic resource."

"We are so excited to have Marki on our Advisory Board," confirmed Michael Gelman, President and COO CareConnect. "Our mission is to provide tools that create efficiencies for agencies while helping caregivers to easily and more comfortably provide the selfless assistance they give to our most vulnerable loved ones every day."

Additional Accolades about Marki Flannery

Marki is a frequent presenter at state and national conferences and has held board leadership positions in several industry associations. In addition to being published in various home care journals, she has been a featured blogger on the Huffington Post. Ms. Flannery has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, including Crain's Notable in Healthcare 2018, 2019 and 2021 as well as City and State Health Care Power 50 in 2019 and 2021. She was a recipient of the inaugural, 2020 Empire Whole Health Heroes Award and was also the recipient of the 2021 Home Care Association of NYS Ruth Wilson award. Marki Flannery holds both a Bachelor and Master's degree from New York University.

About CareConnect

CareConnect is a mobile-first human capital management technology company that enables home care providers to reduce the cost of hiring, managing, scheduling, and retaining qualified caregivers. CareConnect's suite of capabilities includes advanced workload optimization, eLearning, and secure communications for field caregivers. At a time when agency owners need help maximizing caregiver schedules to fill shifts faster, CareConnect is rapidly transforming the way home care providers onboard caregivers to get them to work quickly, allowing them to build lasting, trusting relationships with their clients and ultimately, better outcomes. For more information visit www.careconnectmobile.com

