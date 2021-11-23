United Roosevelt Savings Bank (URSB) Donates $1 Million to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (CPAC)

CARTERET, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Roosevelt Savings Bank ("URSB") a community focused financial institution in Carteret, established in 1914 and located on Cooke Avenue announced that it has donated $1 million to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (CPAC) and has been awarded the naming rights for the state-of-the-art facility.

"URSB is proud to serve as a cornerstone of the Carteret community and to support the amazing programs, shows, and opportunities the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center provides," said URSB President and CEO Kenneth R. Totten. "On behalf of our customers, employees, and neighbors, we are proud to name this incredible venue the URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center, and look forward to the many upcoming events."

Since 1914, URSB has been serving the banking needs of Carteret and the surrounding communities. URSB's leadership continues to represent a truly talented team of banking industry professionals and their approach focuses on tried-and-true growth. URSB is a bank dedicated to their customers, their goals, and their best interests. URSB's mission is centered on improving processes, providing powerful financial tools, and helping their customers pursue their dreams while remaining financially secure. URSB is invested in the success of its customers', their families, goals, and ambitions.

"This sizable $1 million donation to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center displays URSB's dedication to the arts and their support of everything that makes Carteret a great place to live, work, and raise a family," said Council President Vinnie Bellino.

"We are happy to find that our extensive search for a naming rights donor eventually led us close to home with URSB, a business that has been a member of our community for over 100 years," said Carteret Business Partnership ("CBP") Executive Director Mark Hruska.

The CBP was the designated developer for construction of the CPAC and currently oversees operations of the center. The facility is managed by Comcast Spectra, which is responsible for booking, ticket sales, project management, strategic marketing, business expansion, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and contract negotiations.

