University of Florida Health is Now Participating in The Bright HealthCare Medicare and Individual Family Plans Networks The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for Medicare Began on Oct. 15; For Individuals and Families, the Open Enrollment Period (OEP) Began on Nov. 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright HealthCare¹ is excited to announce University of Florida Health is now part of its provider network across Northeast, North Central and Central Florida. University of Florida Health continues to accept other health plans, in addition to Bright HealthCare. Bright HealthCare members in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Leesburg and The Villages will now have access to University of Florida Health physicians and hospitals, including the following:



UF Health Shands Hospital

UF Health Shands Children's Hospital

UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital

UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital

UF Health Neuromedicine Hospital

UF Health Psychiatric Hospital

UF Health Jacksonville

UF Health North

UF Health The Villages® Hospital

UF Health Leesburg Hospital

The new relationship with UF Health further grows Bright HealthCare's footprint to reach thousands of additional eligible consumers in the new year. "We're thrilled to introduce our new Care Partner, University of Florida Health," said Jon Gavras, Bright HealthCare Florida market president. "UF Health is now in our network. Bright HealthCare continues to expand partnerships that are critical to making healthcare more local, personal and accessible for Floridians."

Bright HealthCare, which is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG), offers health plans that serve consumers across their entire life journey, including Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and employer-sponsored plans. These products are built around Integrated Systems of Care in each market and leverage Bright Health Group's proprietary DocSquad™ technology which together have consistently shown to produce better outcomes.

Medicare's annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The Open Enrollment Period for individuals interested in Marketplace plans started on Nov. 1, 2021 and runs through Jan. 15, 2022. Consumers who enroll by Dec. 15 will be eligible for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2022.

For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com Bright HealthCare is not a corporate entity, but rather it is a business unit within the Bright Health Group, Inc. holding company structure.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare delivers healthcare benefits to over 719,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquad™ solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

About University of Florida Health

UF Health is a world-class academic health center that combines leading-edge research at campuses around Florida with outstanding clinical care at a network of hospitals around the state. The flagship is UF Health Shands Hospital, part of Florida's preeminent health system, with 14 adult and pediatric specialties ranked among the nation's elite top 50 programs in the 2021-22 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and Best Children's Hospitals surveys. That's more than any other hospital in Florida.

With main campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville as well as satellite sites in Central Florida and several other locations, UF Health provides world-class health care to patients across the third-most populous state in the nation. UF Health consists of six health colleges, nine research centers and institutes, 10 hospitals — including two teaching hospitals and five specialty hospitals — and a host of physician medical practices and outpatient services.

The backbone of UF Health is a talented and dedicated workforce of more than 30,000 people who provide lifesaving care and research breakthroughs for more than 3 million patients who come to UF Health each year from around the U.S. and more than 40 countries.

UF Health is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. As part of the state's "safety-net'' hospital system, caring for people who have little or no medical coverage, UF Health provided more than $297.6 million in unsupported charity care, social responsibility and community benefit across its Gainesville, Jacksonville and Central Florida campuses in fiscal year 2020. Annually, UF Health contributes more than $4.6 billion to Florida's overall economy.

Our mission is to promote health through outstanding and high-quality patient care, innovative and rigorous education in the health professions and biomedical sciences, and high-impact research across the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical investigation. Visit www.UFHealth.org to learn more.

¹Bright HealthCare is the health plan business unit of Bright Health Group, Inc. and offers Individual and Family and Medicare Advantage plans in Florida under the corporate name Bright Health Insurance Company of Florida.

