Solectrac Appoints John Deere Veteran Hariharan Viswanathan to SVP of Product & Supplier Development - Viswanathan will lead operations, product development, and aftermarket sales of the Solectrac line of zero-emission electric tractors

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, today announced that its subsidiary, Solectrac , has appointed 20-year John Deere executive Hariharan Viswanathan to Senior Vice President of Product & Supplier Development, to significantly scale and expedite availability of the Company's innovative zero-emission tractors.

Hariharan Viswanathan

Viswanathan, a veteran of the agricultural industry specializing in product and technology development and vehicle electrification, will oversee operations as well as product and aftermarket sales of the Solectrac line of zero-emission electric tractors. He will work closely with CEO Mani Iyer and Founder Steve Heckeroth while managing operations, manufacturing, and product engineering teams. Viswanathan's expertise includes the successful development and launch of off-road vehicles, research and development (R&D) efficiency, building international teams, and managing R&D centers.

"We are excited to add Hari to the Solectrac team as we work towards our significant revenue goal in the next two years," said Iyer, "With proven leadership skills in the development and execution of technology roadmaps, long-range plans, and product design strategies, he is the right person at the right time to propel our business forward."

Under Viswanathan's guidance, Solectrac will aim to sharply increase production and introduce new models and features, while ensuring efficiency, quality, and excellent dealer and customer support. This will require additional competencies and greater rigor in product engineering and operations. Hariharan has extensive experience in the industry and will lead the initiatives needed to move to the next stage while retaining the innovative spirit and nimbleness of the Solectrac team.

Prior to Solectrac, Viswanathan led the global engineering and supplier development functions for tractors and loaders at Deere & Co. (John Deere), a prominent American farm machinery and industrial equipment manufacturer. He directed a global team of 200 R&D staff and implemented efficiency initiatives resulting in a steady annual reduction in R&D costs. His achievements also included nurturing a culture of innovation that led to Deere's first compact electric tractor and launching other innovative products to double the compact tractor and loader business in just eight years.

Before that, he led engineering operations in China, where he developed the engineering organization and facilities to support growth plans in China. He has also served as lead engineer and program manager for major product programs.

"After decades of working at one of the biggest names in the industry, I am excited to help build Solectrac and lead the way to a zero-emission agriculture future," said Viswanathan. "My goal is to lead a team of innovators to create, sell and distribute the best possible technology that will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but also make farming safer and more efficient."

To learn more about Solectrac's mission to lead the transition to zero-emission regenerative agriculture, visit solectrac.com . For more information and news on other Ideanomics subsidiaries, please visit https://ideanomics.com .

About Solectrac

Solectrac , Inc., located in Northern California, has developed 100% battery-powered, all-electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac tractors provide an opportunity for farmers around the world to power their tractors by using the sun, wind, and other clean renewable sources of energy. The company's mission is to offer farmers independence from the pollution, infrastructure, and price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

