GardaWorld Secures Credit Facilities to Support its Growth Strategy

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), one of the largest privately owned security companies in the world, today announced that it has entered into an amending agreement to its Credit Agreement dated October 30, 2019, increasing its existing US$1,088 million Term Loan B by US$350 million to US$1,438 million. This incremental financing will be used for GardaWorld's general corporate purposes, including to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, and to pursue its disciplined acquisition and growth strategy.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is one of the largest security services and cash services companies in the world, offering physical security services, trusted innovative cash management solutions and integrated risk management services, with Crisis24. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations and multinationals, GardaWorld employs more than 120,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

