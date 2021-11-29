Truewerk Honors Legacy of Revered Carpenter Larry Haun on Giving Tuesday with Limited Edition Vest

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truewerk , the leader in high-performance workwear, has introduced the new S4 Haun Vest inspired by renowned carpenter, Larry Haun. In honor of Haun's vision and teachings, Truewerk has announced it will donate 20% of Haun Vest sales to Fine Homebuilding's KeepCraftAlive Scholarship Fund with SkillsUSA.

Truewerk Logo

Heavily insulated and designed for maximum arm freedom, the Haun Vest carries the legacy of its namesake, who inspired many skilled tradesmen to pursue fulfilling careers in carpentry and homebuilding. Known as the "carpenter's carpenter", Haun believed that working in cold weather required core warmth and maximum arm movement.

Built with the same 180gsm insulation used in the brand's S4 Tower Parka to ensure warmth, the exterior of the garment is made with the same stretchable fabric found in Truewerk's T2 Werkpant. With extra heavy-duty shoulder patches for carrying lumber, the Haun Vest is a durable outer layer that combines comfort, mobility, and protection.

"There's an artistry that comes with mastering a trade. Larry Haun is the embodiment of this creative spirit and dedicated his life to teaching and humanitarianism," said Brian Ciciora, Truewerk founder and president. "Through this partnership and the creation of the Haun Vest, we have the opportunity to continue his legacy of empowering the skilled trades community and support a number of men and women looking to join in this great tradition."

This year on Giving Tuesday, 20% of sales of the vest will be donated to the Fine Homebuilding Keep Craft Alive Scholarship fund to benefit SkillsUSA, created to empower the next generation of young men and women to follow their passions in construction-related careers through both college and post-secondary education. Truewerk and Fine Homebuilding expect sales of the Haun Vest to support several trade scholarships for those pursuing core construction careers.

"We are excited to partner with Truewerk on the release of the Haun Vest," said Rob Yagid, executive director of KeepCraftAlive. "In the same way that Truewerk seeks to elevate the skilled trades, the KeepCraftAlive scholarship encourages the next generation of tradespeople to experience the satisfaction and community impact you can have when making a living with your hands. Given our mutual respect and adoration for Larry, we are thrilled to collaborate on this Giving Tuesday initiative."

More information on Truewerk's new S4 Haun Vest can be found at Truewerk.com . For more information on the KeepCraftAlive Scholarship, please visit Keepcraftalive.org .

About Truewerk :

Driven by the idea that business should be a platform for advancing humanity – not just profiting from it – Truewerk strives not only to fix what's broken in workwear but celebrate the lives and work of the modern trade professionals who need it. In 2015, Truewerk created the award winning T2 WerkPant bringing softshell to the job site and increasing the comfort, mobility and performance of today's tradesmen and women. Today Truewerk continues leveraging technical fabrics, quality construction and selling directly to our community, enabling us to listen and amplify voices that break away from the convention that the trades are stuck in outdated products and perceptions of what trade work can be.

Media Contact | Josh Segal | jsegal@punch-pr.com | 617947-3795

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Truewerk