AFFPC Celebrates Giving Tuesday By Donating $200,000.00 To BERG's Project SurvivalSM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 The Alliance of Families Fighting Pancreatic Cancer (AFFPC) today announced the donation of $200,000.00 to BERG, the clinical stage biotech that employs patient biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, to commemorate the close of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will support BERG's Project SurvivalSM, a unique collaborative effort focused on identifying biomarkers needed to diagnosis and pancreatic cancer quicker and more effectively.

"BERG's Project SurvivalSM utilizes groundbreaking technology that that will help provide guidance on important care decisions and help to confirm a diagnosis in its various stages. This strongly aligns with AFFPC's goal to end to help end "one-size-fits-all" decisions about pancreatic cancer treatment, "said Kendra Haywood, Board President, Alliance of Families Fighting Pancreatic Cancer (AFFPC). "Losing my father to this devastating disease put a fire in me to work tirelessly to help support research for early diagnoses and treatment after experiencing the effect of pancreatic cancer."

Pancreatic Cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. It is the third leading cause of death of cancer-related death largely due to a lack of detection tools to diagnose the disease in its early stages when surgical removal of the tumor is still possible. Through the work of BERG's Project SurvivalSM , the biomarkers identified will help patients get tested earlier and give doctors on jumpstart on treatment.

"This generous donation from The AFFPC will help further our commitment to take away the death sentence of pancreatic cancer through the improvement of treatment and earlier detection," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At BERG, we are committed to demystifying this disease and enabling patients and doctors to save as many lives as possible."

AFFPC's Board members include Kendra Haywood, Jessica Fera, Ric Fera, Debbie Barnes Theresa Dukovich and Brigette Régnier.

About AFFPC

The Alliance of Families Fighting Pancreatic Cancer (AFFPC) is a partnership of grass-roots foundations and families across the country unified in the quest to defeat pancreatic cancer.

The mission is to take a united and pivotal role in changing pancreatic cancer treatment by empowering patients with personalized options for better survival and quality of life. The AFFPC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations to AFFPC are tax deductible to the full extent permitted by law

For additional information, please vist: http://affpc.org/

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

For additional information, please visit http://www.berghealth.com .

