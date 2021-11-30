CTI BioPharma Announces Extension of FDA Review Period for Pacritinib in Myelofibrosis with Severe Thrombocytopenia

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis (MF) with a baseline platelet count of <50 × 109/L. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended by three months to February 28, 2022.

In the second quarter of 2021, the FDA granted priority review for CTI's NDA for patients with myelofibrosis with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. In the course of product labeling discussions, the FDA requested additional clinical data, which was submitted to the agency on November 24, 2021. Earlier today, the FDA informed the Company that it considers the data submission to constitute a "major amendment" to the NDA and therefore the PDUFA date has been extended by three months to provide additional time for a full review of the submission. At the current time, CTI is not aware of any major deficiencies in the application.

"CTI is continuing to engage collaboratively and constructively with the FDA during review of our NDA," said Adam R. Craig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CTI Biopharma. "We are committed to providing patients suffering from cytopenic myelofibrosis with a new treatment option as soon as possible and are confident in pacritinib's potential to establish a new standard of care."

Pacritinib is a novel oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, IRAK1 and CSF1R, without inhibiting JAK1. The NDA was accepted based on the data from the Phase 3 PERSIST-2 and PERSIST-1 and the Phase 2 PAC203 clinical trials, with a focus on the severely thrombocytopenic (platelet counts less than 50 x 109/L) patients enrolled in these studies who received pacritinib 200 mg twice a day, including both frontline treatment-naive patients and patients with prior exposure to JAK2 inhibitors. In the PERSIST-2 study, in patients with severe thrombocytopenia who were treated with pacritinib 200 mg twice a day, 29% of patients had a reduction in spleen volume of at least 35%, compared to 3% of patients receiving the best available therapy, which included ruxolitinib; 23% of patients had a reduction in total symptom scores of at least 50%, compared to 13% of patients receiving the best available therapy. In the same population of patients treated with pacritinib, adverse events were generally low grade, manageable with supportive care, and rarely led to discontinuation. Platelet counts and hemoglobin levels were also stabilized.

About Myelofibrosis and Cytopenias

Myelofibrosis is bone marrow cancer that results in formation of fibrous scar tissue and can lead to thrombocytopenia and anemia, weakness, fatigue and an enlarged spleen and liver. Within the U.S. there are approximately 21,000 patients with myelofibrosis, 7,000 of which have severe thrombocytopenia (defined as blood platelet counts of less than 50 x109/L). Severe thrombocytopenia is associated with poor survival and high symptom burden and can occur as a result of disease progression or from drug toxicity with other JAK2 inhibitors such as JAKAFI and INREBIC.

About Pacritinib

Pacritinib is an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, IRAK1 and CSF1R, but not JAK1. The JAK family of enzymes is a central component in signal transduction pathways, which are critical to normal blood cell growth and development, as well as inflammatory cytokine expression and immune responses. Mutations in these kinases have been shown to be directly related to the development of a variety of blood-related cancers, including myeloproliferative neoplasms, leukemia and lymphoma. In addition to myelofibrosis, the kinase profile of pacritinib suggests its potential therapeutic utility in conditions such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), due to its inhibition of c-fms, IRAK1, JAK2 and FLT.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on developing and commercializing pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: FDA review timelines and the ultimate outcome of the FDA review of our NDA for pacritinib; our ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of pacritinib; the risk that the FDA may determine that the benefit/risk profile of pacritinib at the dose selected for the PACIFICA Phase 3 trial does not support approval; the risk that pacritinib may be delayed to a point where it is not commercially viable; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. "CTI BioPharma" and the CTI BioPharma logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of CTI BioPharma Corp. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

