IntelinAir, Inc. Welcomes Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelinair , the maker of AGMRI ®, announced the addition of Sheila Simpson as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective Nov. 29.

Ms. Simpson brings more than 25 years of experience in business and human resources management with a strong focus on human resources strategies, programs, and services. Ms. Simpson comes to Intelinair from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in Indianapolis where she served as managing director of human resources for the organization. In that role, she led all areas of human resources including strategic and operational initiatives in alignment with business objectives. Prior to the NCAA, she held various sales, marketing, finance, and human resources roles at Dow AgroSciences and Corteva Agriscience over a 24-year career with the agricultural company. As a regional and global human resources leader, she collaborated with leaders to develop strategies that would deliver operational excellence in regions around the world. Ms. Simpson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business Management from the University of Minnesota and MBA from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. She earned certifications from SHRM as a SCP and as a Six Sigma Green Belt.

"People are the heart and soul of any organization," said Ms. Simpson. "I'm excited to join Intelinair to focus on our most precious asset, our people. As a team, we will elevate the employee experience and make Intelinair an employer of choice. The technology that Intelinair brings to the agricultural industry is a game changer, and I am looking forward to helping to advance and grow our platform."

"We are pleased to have Sheila join Intelinair," said Al Eisaian, CEO and Co-founder of Intelinair. "Sheila's experience leading human resources strategies, initiatives, policies and procedures will be an incredible asset to Intelinair as we continue to drive our growth strategy. As a member of our senior leadership team, we look forward to her consultative and strategic partnering to maximize our organization's performance and continue to build our culture."

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc. , is an automated crop intelligence company that leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next session, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram and visit www.agmri.com .

