Dizzion Celebrates 10 Years as the Industry Leader in Desktop as a Service Offering DaaS before it was called DaaS, Dizzion continues to redefine the way the world works with secure, high-performance virtual desktops delivered from the cloud.

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, Inc., the industry leader in Desktop as a Service (DaaS), today announced the celebration of its 10th Anniversary. Founded on November 30, 2011 in Denver, Colorado, Dizzion was one of the first companies to offer virtual desktops via a cloud-based delivery model, what is now called DaaS. The company provides cloud desktops to a large base of regulated organizations and end users across the globe.

"Looking back on the past ten years at Dizzion, we have overcome many challenges and accomplished great things thanks to a growing, loyal customer base and the dedication of our employees and partners," commented Robert Green, President and CTO of Dizzion. "Dizzion was founded on a singular mission: redefining the way the world works. When the pandemic hit in 2020, innovators like Dizzion made it possible for millions of people worldwide to work remote. Now, Dizzion looks to the next decade of operational excellence, and the future looks bright."

Dizzion founders cite building to address real, unique customer challenges as a strategy that led to early success. The approach resulted in strong growth, witnessed by Dizzion achieving Inc. 5000 status five consecutive years, as well as numerous industry firsts.

Cosmos Control Center ("C3"), Dizzion's proprietary orchestration and reporting engine

First cloud desktop to stream softphone

First PCI, HIPAA and SOC-compliant cloud desktop

First DaaS offering to run on multiple hyperscaler clouds, globally

First cloud desktop performance-benchmarked against a MacBook Pro

First cloud desktop to offer desktop compliance with personal device use (BYOD)

"As Dizzion enters its second decade as the Desktop as a Service leader, we are faced with an incredible market opportunity," stated Steve Prather, CEO of Dizzion. "Industry analysts project the cloud desktop to effectively replace VDI, the traditional internal virtual desktop delivery model, by 2024. Organizations across the globe are adopting a hybrid work model – in the office a few days, remote the rest of the week – which requires Dizzion-type technology for successful and secure implementation. Dizzion will continue to execute on our AnyCloud, global delivery plan, which means anyone, using any cloud, in any global cloud availability zone, will be able to enjoy the benefits of Dizzion cloud desktop technology."

Following a growth investment from LLR Partners in January 2021, Dizzion will continue to scale operations globally in 2022 and beyond, using customer demand to prioritize expansion. Key move-forward focal areas include onboarding new AnyCloud partners and availability zones, DaaS offering diversification and continued C3 development.

About Dizzion

Dizzion, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce. Founded in 2011, Dizzion's proven, end-user cloud platform enables maximum work-from-anywhere success while protecting business process outsourcers (BPO), enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Customers further digital transformation with AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and C3 orchestration and analytics. Visit dizzion.com for more information. Dizzion | Work from anywhere. Business as usual.

