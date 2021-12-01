ElectrifAi Announces New Executive: Samir Agarwal Joins as Global Head of Products and Channels

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning models, today announced that Samir Agarwal has joined the company as Global Head of Products and Channels.

ElectrifAi is excited to welcome Samir to the team. His impressive background and a wealth of knowledge from his 20+ year career in technology will be extremely valuable as ElectrifAi continues to scale its global business. Mr. Agarwal brings substantial experience in product management, product development, as well as leading global channel teams and being responsible for strategy. He also has lifecycle experience from vision to launch to end-of-life (EOL) products in enterprise and consumer domains.

Samir has worked in director-level positions or above for Nokia, Mirealis, WineDirect, and Accelerite (a Persistent Company). His last position as the SVP, Partnerships, Growth and Strategy for Persistent Systems saw him own the strategy and execution for building the partner program. That program drove 20% of the company's revenues with approximately $125 million of that through the partner channel in 2 years. The partner program is on track for 350%+ year over year growth. Samir was part of the core transformation team that led Persistent from a $500 million company to $1B in 4 years. He also drove Persistent's global Salesforce strategy tripling revenues.

"Samir joins ElectrifAi at a pivotal time and brings tremendous experience and depth in the critical product and channel areas. Our products are primarily pre-built machine learning and computer vision models that quickly solve business problems. And we go to market mainly through cloud and channel partners. Samir will help us prioritize product development and management and lead the execution of the global channel program," said ElectrifAi Chief Executive Officer Edward Scott.

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi's team of data scientists, software engineers and employees have a proven record of cutting costs and increasing revenue for clients. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi.

