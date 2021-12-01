PACE Executives Summit Highlights Opportunity for Market Growth and Trends in Participant Care Annual TRHC event emphasizes agility of PACE and potential impact of the PACE Plus Act

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, hosted its 2021 CareVention HealthCare Advisory Summit for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Executives in Orlando, Florida, providing a forum for discussion on important PACE developments.

The summit featured an interactive session on the PACE Plus Act with Jennifer Baker, Senior Policy Aide, U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging. She noted that the act looks to establish a sustainable approach to supporting PACE, which includes streamlining site approval and expansion processes and improving affordability for Medicare-only beneficiaries.

"The PACE Plus Act aims to help existing PACE sites grow by removing barriers to enrollment and development," Baker added. "The act also aims to foster new PACE operations, with the potential to create significant opportunities for older adults to join PACE."

The opportunity for growth was a recurring theme of the CareVention HealthCare summit. Talks also shed light on trends in PACE services.

"PACE organizations represented at the summit reported heightened attention to home-based care," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "Organizations are further leveraging technology in their services, while remaining flexible in light of today's changing environment."

Sessions addressed use of tablets, smartphones, laptops, and other devices, along with mobile health vans, new outreach methods, and social supports. Presenters included Maria Zamora, MBA, Chair of the National PACE Association Board of Directors and President and CEO of Center for Elders' Independence; Thelma Pittman, MBA, Chief Finance Officer of Cherokee Elder Care PACE; and Daniel Drake, President and CEO of Trinity Health PACE.

"Technology is on the rise for our type of business, home- and community-based services, and that's one of the reasons I've loved working with CareVention and CareKinesis over the years," Drake noted during his presentation. "They're very proactive, and they're a step ahead of technology in their business, and I think as PACE providers, we need to do that for our programs."

This is the third year that TRHC has hosted the CareVention HealthCare summit. The event catered to in-person and virtual participants. Beyond scheduled presentations, it offered opportunities for networking and continued discussion.

