SandRidge Energy, Inc. To Participate In Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced its plans to participate in the Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference, which will be held virtually on December 6-8, 2021. The presentation materials to be used at the conference are available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

