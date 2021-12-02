Century Communities Sponsors 2021's Christmas for Kids Event for a Third Year Organized by Denver Active 20-30 Children's Foundation. Donate today!

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a Colorado-based top 10 national homebuilder, is proud to sponsor the 31st annual Christmas for Kids event by Denver Active 20-30 Children's Foundation. Funds raised will go toward providing underprivileged children in the Denver area with a holiday shopping budget for their families—in addition to surprise goodies and a special visit from Santa!

After sponsoring and hosting a virtual event in 2020—with coordinated online shopping and gift delivery by Denver Active 20-30 members—2021 returns to an in-person shopping event (with health precautions and social distancing measures in place).

Denver Active 20-30's mission targets underserved youth in the most marginalized segments of our community. Almost 85% of the youth supported through annual grants live in low-income or poverty conditions and suffer disproportionately from the effects of social, health, and economic disparities. Support of our community remains critical to help these children.

Learn more and donate at da2030.org/christmas-for-kids/.

EVENT DETAILS

When:

Saturday, December 11

Where:

Target at The Shops at Northfield

Denver, CO 80238

What:

$100 for each child to buy Christmas gifts for their family

Children create shopping lists, practice budgeting, and wrap their own gifts (with a little help!)

Denver Active 20-30 members and sponsor volunteers assist the children with shopping and wrapping

Surprise goodie bags and a visit from Santa

ABOUT DENVER ACTIVE 20-30 CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

A nonprofit foundation dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged children, Denver Active 20-30 has raised nearly $14 million since 1987. Funds raised go toward grants for select Colorado-based children's charities, as well as hosting events like Christmas for Kids, the Denver Polo Classic, and the Denver Barn Party. A GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency nonprofit, Denver Active 20-30 is a membership organization for young professionals, ages 20-39. To learn more, visit https://da2030.org/.

ABOUT CENTURY COMMUNITIES

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

