CTI BioPharma to Present at the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit on Monday, December 6

Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit at 3:40 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Presentation details: 
Event: JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit  
Date: Monday, December 6, 2021 
Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp. 
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on developing and commercializing pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts: 
Argot Partners 
+212-600-1902 
cti@argotpartners.com

