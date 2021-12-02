Delphon Appoints Thaddeus Ericson as Corporate Chief Financial Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphon, a worldwide provider of engineered polymer and adhesive products for the semiconductor, photonics, medical and electronics industries, announced today the appointment of Thaddeus (Tad) Ericson as Chief Financial Officer. Tad is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in leading high-growth organizations in the industrial and electronic materials industries. As CFO, Tad will head the company's finance, human resources and information technology departments and serve a key role in Delphon's executive leadership team.

Delphon CFO Tad Ericson

Tad has served more than 20 years in corporate finance, most recently with MacDermid Performance Solutions (MPS), a division of Element Solutions Inc., where he held roles including Managing Director of its Southeast Asia region and Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure at MPS, Tad led the 2 billion dollar, multi-national organization's financial operations and guided the company through transformative M&A activities. He also led the implementation of financial shared service centers in North & South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

"I am excited have such a capable, high caliber individual join Delphon's executive leadership team. His strong track record in finance and operations will be an asset as we execute the next phase of the company's growth."

Background:

Delphon, specializes in polymer and adhesive materials and is known for solving complex product development and manufacturing challenges. By combining unique materials and proprietary technologies in its state-of-the-art clean-room facilities, Delphon partners with customers to move ideas quickly into novel products. Its well-known brands Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark are innovators of solutions for diverse markets including semiconductors, data storage, advanced medical devices, optical, photonics, aerospace, defense,

