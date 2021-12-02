Mercer Advisors Acquires Mirsky Financial Management Corporation

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Mirsky Financial Management Corporation ("MFMC"), a respected wealth management firm located in Rochester, New York. MFMC serves clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $320 million. MFMC was founded in 1999 by David B. Mirsky, President, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CMA, and later joined by Bernard L. Salamone, Executive Vice President, JD, CPA, CFP®. MFMC offers comprehensive wealth management services to their high-net-worth clients. MFMC's team will be joining Mercer Advisors.

The MFMC team has over 100 years of combined experience delivering Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning, and Tax Services to their high-net-worth clientele.

Commenting on the transaction, Founder David B. Mirsky, President stated: "Our vision is to uphold a superior client-centered financial practice dedicated to our current and future clients. We endlessly strive to enhance the quality of our thoughtful, attentive personal service, while expanding the MFMC family by continuously providing custom-tailored advice to each relationship. As Bernie and I began assessing our own transition strategy and began vetting potential partners our guiding principle was to find a partner that shared this commitment to 'white glove' customer service. We had learned that Mercer Advisors had recently acquired several firms, including another well regarded Rochester area comprehensive financial management practice, and thus we reached out to David Barton, Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman who leads mergers and acquisitions for Mercer Advisors to better understand what a partnership with them would look like. We met with Dave and loved the Mercer Advisors 'Family Office' business model and the fact we could offload to them onerous back-office responsibilities." Bernard L. Salamone, Executive Vice President added: "It was also important to us that our staff would not only be retained but also have career development opportunities. It was clear to us that Mercer Advisors is committed to the success and development of all their staff including those added by acquisition in our talent starved industry. We are very excited to join the Mercer Advisors team."

David Barton, Vice Chairman who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors added: "David and Bernie have built a successful and growing business delivering financial planning advice including in-house tax return preparation for their clientele. We share the belief that the combination of financial planning plus in-house, coordinated tax return preparation creates synergized value to the client with the CFP® professional and CPA working together to help produce value-added results for clients. This is exactly what Mercer Advisors does and thus our cultural fit is very high. This is a win-win transaction for everyone."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "David and Bernie have built a great business and lead a team of highly respected wealth management professionals. This is the type of talent we seek to add to our team, and we look forward to offering expanding services to their clientele for years to come."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with $36.5 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 630 employees, and operates nationally through 55+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of October 31, 2021. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

