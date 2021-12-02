Neon Trees Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 5x Platinum Single "Everybody Talks" With New EP And Title Track 'versions of you' On December 10, Which Includes New Recording Of #1 Hit Four-Song Digital EP Also Features New Versions Of "Animal" and "Sleeping With A Friend"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The platinum-selling group Neon Trees wrap 2021 on a high note with versions of you, a new digital EP celebrating the 10th anniversary of "Everybody Talks," one of the band's biggest hits. Set for release via UMe on December 10, the four-song EP features a new recording of the 5x platinum Top-10 hit, plus the new title track, and newly recorded versions of fan favorites "Animal" and "Sleeping With A Friend."

versions of you follows the video released last month for their current single, "Holiday Rock." Co-written and co-produced by lead singer Tyler Glenn and producer Dan Book, the single kicks off the season of cheer. The video, which was filmed at Encircle Salt Lake City, features the band celebrating the holidays with friends and family. Watch it here.

With the EP versions of you, Neon Trees reflect on their incredible career and the 10th anniversary of "Everybody Talks," the band's wildly popular single from their sophomore album, Picture Show (2012). When first released, Rolling Stone premiered "Everybody Talks" online and praised the song for reflecting a sense of 60s-pop style fun. The new version is an intimately upbeat reminder that Neon Trees' knack for a catchy tune is rivaled by their talent for clever insights. The anniversary gift on the versions of you EP is the new title track, a heartfelt search for empathy. Another multiplatinum single, "Animal," the breakout hit from their debut, Habits (2010), first received acoustic treatment for its 10th anniversary last year and makes an encore on the EP as a new version of that recording. Their third album, Pop Psychology (2014), also premiered online at Rolling Stone with its first single, "Sleeping With a Friend," which downshifts on the EP to a gentle reminder to tread carefully in this scenario.

Neon Trees — versions of you [Digital EP]

animal (new version) everybody talks (new version) sleeping with a friend (new version) versions of you

About Neon Trees

Neon Trees began a rapid ascent from the Provo, Utah pop-punk scene to the forefront of popular culture fueled by their debut album Habits. Its lead single "Animal" scored a double-platinum certification from the RIAA and took home "Top Alternative Song" at the Billboard Music Awards. Success continued for the band with their sophomore album, Picture Show and its hit single, the 5x platinum "Everybody Talks." The subsequent release Pop Psychology, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and produced another hit, "Sleeping With A Friend." Most recently, Neon Trees returned with their 4th studio album, I Can Feel You Forgetting Me, featuring the single, "Used to Like" which landed at #1 on the current Alternative chart. In addition to chart success, the multi-format band has amassed 1 billion streams and recently logged over 40 million views on TikTok, while garnering acclaim from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, and USA Today. Their live performance continues to electrify with over a decade of countless sold-out shows, marquee festival performances, as well as appearances on Good Morning America, Conan, TODAY, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and America's Got Talent.

About Encircle Salt Lake City

Encircle provides life-affirming therapy, programs, and services to the LGBTQ+ community and their families. To learn more about Encircle, visit encircletogether.org

