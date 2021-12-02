Samsara Electronic Logging Device Solution Granted Third-Party Certification in Canada

Samsara ELD Solution Streamlines Regulatory Compliance and Improves Operational Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced its electronic logging device (ELD) solution is now certified in Canada . This third-party certification confirms that Samsara's ELD solution meets all requirements outlined by the Canadian ELD Technical Standard to comply with the country's federal ELD mandate .

While the Canadian ELD mandate went into effect in June 2021, the government has taken a progressive approach to enforcement to provide sufficient time for the industry to obtain and install certified ELDs without penalty. Under the terms of Canada's Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service (HOS) Regulations, all ELDs must be tested and certified by third-party certification bodies accredited by Transport Canada to ensure that they conform to the requirements of the regulation. After a rigorous certification process, Samsara's ELD solution - comprised of its Vehicle Gateways and Driver App - is officially compliant with the Canadian ELD technical requirements.

"For years our ELD solution has helped thousands of fleet customers maintain compliance while operating in Canada, the U.S., and during cross-border trips. Achieving this third-party certification is one more step in our path to streamline regulatory processes and increase efficiency across all our customers' operations," explained Aditi Dugar, Senior Product Lead for Compliance Solutions at Samsara. "We look forward to helping our customers navigate this mandate while staying safe and compliant with Transport Canada's rules and regulations."

Existing Samsara customers can now choose to activate mandate-specific ELD features at any time during the progressive enforcement period, which is scheduled to end on June 12, 2022. Any future updates to Samsara's ELD solution in observance of this mandate will be deployed over the air, with no new hardware required. This enables Samsara customers to remain compliant without any downtime or disruption to their operations.

As an integral part of Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud, this certified ELD solution offers intuitive driver workflows and real-time insights that enable commercial fleets to streamline HOS management, digitize paperwork, improve driver safety and productivity, and increase operational efficiency.

For additional information on Samsara's ELD solution, visit https://www.samsara.com/products/apps-and-workflows/eld-compliance/

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

