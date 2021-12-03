2021 The First China (Hainan) Sporting Goods And Equipment Import Expo Opened in Haikou on December 3

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 The First China (Hainan) Sporting Goods And Equipment Import Expo is grandly opened in Haikou on Dec. 3rd, 2021, the core bearing area of Hainan free trade port. According to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, as China's first import-themed sporting goods and equipment expo, it has attracted more than 300 sports enterprises from 6 countries around the world as well as 21 provinces and cities in China.

The first Sporting Expo covers a total area of 37,000 square meters, including China Pavilion, International Pavilion and comprehensive theme experience Pavilion. Among them, the International Pavilion enjoys four exhibition areas: Double Olympic Sports Culture Zone, International Zone, Smart Sports Zone and Outdoor Sports Equipment Zone, with exhibitors from six countries: Germany, Brazil, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, displaying the advantageous sports projects, sporting goods and characteristic sports culture of each country.

The first Sporting Expo lasts until December 5, and the three-day exhibition also holds Hainan Free Trade Port Sports Tourism Investment Promotion Conference and 2021 Hainan Olympic Sports Science and Technology Forum to attract domestic and foreign sports science and technology equipment, fitness equipment, outdoor sports equipment, trend sports equipment, sports services, urban sports tourism and other exhibitors.

The Expo leverages the advantages of the duty-free policy within Hainan free trade port, and pioneers the Expo mode with duty-free warehouse in front, during which the exhibitors could make duty-free shopping at the Expo site. In addition, it also holds a wealth of events, including Mr. Beach & Miss Bikini Elite Competition in Hainan, the National Open Tournament of Sports and Dancing, Paddle Board Around the Standard PK Tournament, Three-person Basketball Challenge and Fancy Dunk Show, Equestrian Science Popularization Experience, Baseball Carnival, etc.

In order to enable the audience to deeply feel the "Olympic spirit", the Olympic torch, medals, world-class trophies of superior projects and other cultural relics from the collection of China Sports Museum has been exhibited at the site, attracting the audience to visit.

The Expo is jointly organized by China Sporting Goods Industry Federation and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, hosted by Hainan Maritime Silk Culture Development Foundation and co-organized by Hainan Sports Tourism Development Center.

SOURCE Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province