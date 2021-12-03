Genesys Continues Momentum for Employee Engagement with Recognition as a Leader in Workforce Optimization (WFO) by Independent Research Firm

Placement marks the first designation as a leader for Genesys in the WFO market, a significant milestone as the company continues to focus on orchestrating people-centric experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021" for its best-in-class Genesys Cloud CX™ Workforce Engagement suite, recognized for its aggressive roadmap and solid strategy.

Businesses are quickly realizing that a great employee experience is fundamental to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Contact center employees often are the primary points of interaction with a business, but simply enabling interactions is no longer enough for consumers in today's always-on world.

Companies need new technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to orchestrate end-to-end, meaningful experiences with the objective of driving customer trust and loyalty — and employees are a critical component. With Genesys Cloud CX Workforce Engagement, Genesys continues to reimagine the employee experience, taking a people-centric approach to building solutions that improve employee impact and performance by providing employees with the right tools to interact with customers whenever and wherever they reach out.

"Engaged and motivated employees are crucial to orchestrating exceptional customer experiences, which is why we've put a renewed focus on delivering capabilities that center around their wants and needs," said Merijn te Booij, General Manager, Workforce Engagement Management, Genesys. "This recognition by Forrester, a first for Genesys in the WFO market, validates for us our continued investment and vision for workforce engagement, and we aim to continue momentum as we deliver on our aggressive product roadmap."

Genesys is seeing a surge in adoption of Genesys Cloud CX and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities as organizations adapt to the new workforce paradigm and realize the positive impact that engaged employees have on the customer experience. As of October of fiscal year 2022, Genesys has seen more than 60% year over year growth in Genesys Cloud CX customers using WEM capabilities, including companies like PATLive, Carestream Dental and Company Nurse.

Forrester also recognized the company as a Leader in the "The Forrester Wave™: Contact-Center-As-A-Service (CCaaS) Providers, Q3 2020."

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service SM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com .

©2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX, Genesys DX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

