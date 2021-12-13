Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD™ Bio Complete 3 Has Over 300 Positive Reviews

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 , one of the brand's best selling supplements, now has over 300 positive customer reviews. Created by world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher Dr. Steven Gundry, this revolutionary, all-in-one probiotic, prebiotic and postbiotic nutraceutical is formulated to support optimal gut health. A complete gut health package and one of the first to introduce postbiotics to the market, Bio Complete 3 supports your digestive tract to help achieve a well-balanced microbiome.†*

Bio Complete 3, a Revolutionary 3-in-1 Gut Health Supplement includes Probiotics, Prebiotics and Postbiotics

"I designed this unique 3-pronged blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics to work together to give your gut a major boost. And once these specialized compounds get to work in your body, don't be surprised to see your digestion greatly improve, along with your energy levels and overall health. It's truly one of my favorite Gundry MD products I've ever designed for its incredible benefits,*" explains Dr. Gundry.

What is Bio Complete 3?

Bio Complete 3 is one of the first of its kind to contain all three prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. This unique blend of prebiotics supports digestion by helping maintain healthy gut bacteria. These beneficial bacterial strains are often depleted due to a poor diet, causing stomach issues, increased levels of fatigue, and unhealthy cravings. With Bio Complete 3, users can create a healthy balance with its pure and natural ingredients.†*

Key Ingredients

The three key active ingredients of Bio Complete 3 include:

Tributyrin (as CoreBiome ™ ) - a postbiotic that advances the production of the butyrate bacteria. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid that supports your overall health †*

Sunfiber ® - a fermented dietary fiber that administers digestive support, satiety, and has prebiotic and postbiotic characteristics†*

Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA ® ) - a strong probiotic that supports a balance of healthy bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract†*

Bio Complete 3 Reviews

Here are a few of the 300+ positive customer reviews:

"I have had horrible gut issues for years. Within a couple days I noticed the difference. I am feeling so much better & my stomach & bowels have improved tremendously."* Stephanie, March 5, 2021

"Everything it says can happen, has happened for me – and very quickly. I noticed less bloating, and regularity within the first 2 days. I crave sweets, but that has disappeared in the past week. No more indigestion and discomfort after meals. I have never experienced this much energy in my life...This has absolutely changed my life!"*

Ashley, September 23, 2021

"For years I've struggled with not being able to relieve my bowel on a daily basis. Sometimes 3-4 days before eliminating my bowels. I've tried everything. The Bio Complete 3 allowed me to be normal or relieving my bowels daily, I finally felt normal. So this is a heartfelt THANK YOU Dr. Steve Gundry."*

Staria, September 18, 2021

Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with 90-day money back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a "fired-up" metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Total Restore , Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a pioneer in nutrition, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the popular health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code will be released on March 8, 2022, and available for pre-order. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

