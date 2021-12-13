NEUBERGER BERMAN NAMED FIRST PLACE IN PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS 2021 "BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT"

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is honored to be ranked first among companies with 1,000 employees or more in the 2021 "Best Places to Work in Money Management" survey by Pensions & Investments. This year marks the firm's eighth year finishing first or second in that category.

Heather Zuckerman, Chief of Staff at Neuberger Berman, said: "A sustainable culture, rooted in listening to our stakeholders and evolving with the needs of our employees, is key to delivering for clients over the long term. We believe this approach is the reason more than 600 employees are owners of the firm and we have a 96% retention rate for our senior investment professionals1. Our hybrid work pilot program, which incorporates a strong in-office presence with virtual connectivity, is off to an exciting start."

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our December 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

The survey weights a company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics at 25% and an employee survey to measure the employee experience at 75%. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

1: Annualized retention rate as of 12/31/20 at MD and SVP level since becoming an independent company in 2009. Investment professionals referenced include portfolio managers, research analysts/associates, traders, and product specialists and team dedicated economists/strategists.

