ALLIANZ PARTNERS LAUNCHES "ALLIANZ ADVANTAGE" WEBSITES FOR AGENCY & E-COMMERCE PARTNERS

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of two surveys which confirmed the company's leading position with clients and consumers, travel insurance and travel assistance provider Allianz Partners USA has launched two companion websites that provide travel agency and e-commerce partners with information that is critical to their ability to successfully offer travel insurance. Rolled out under the banner "Proven Meets Pioneering," the websites demonstrate how the company's products, services and technology can be used to drive customer satisfaction, relevance and loyalty for Allianz Partners' clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Allianz Partners)

The websites build upon information received during recent surveys* of consumers and business partners that gave the company strong marks in brand recognition and partner satisfaction. A Google consumer survey conducted November 19-25, found that Allianz Travel Insurance was both the best known travel insurance brand and the most trusted brand in the U.S., among the travel insurance brands listed. Separately, a survey of the company's business partners over the summer found that respondents see Allianz Partners as a trusted brand (96%) with exceptional products and services (96%).

Building upon strong perceptions among business partners and consumers, the new websites show how sophisticated marketing, reliable delivery of products and services and a stellar brand reputation accelerate partners' growth through improved take rates and repeat purchases. These capabilities, along with a robust and award-winning Customer Experience program, may allow travel supplier partners to harness the power of a travel rebound to grow their businesses to levels that reach and exceed pre-pandemic figures. The website for travel agency partners can be found at https://joinallianzpartners.com/, while the website for e-commerce partners, including event ticket providers, is www.allianzadvantage.com.

"We're grateful to our clients and customers for their trust and support, and we're proud to launch two new websites demonstrating how the Allianz Advantage can help position our partners' businesses for post-pandemic success," said Begench Atayev, Head of Product Management & Innovation at Allianz Partners USA. "'Proven Meets Pioneering' is our way of explaining how decades as the industry leader has continually driven us to innovate to meet the changing needs of today's consumer. We invite our partners and prospective partners to visit us online to learn more about what the Allianz Advantage can do for you."

In addition to providing information about the company's award-winning and automated selling tools, such as travel insurance booking platform AgentMax, the travel agency website provides a toolkit for partners that includes information on new epidemic coverage enhancements to many Allianz travel insurance products, new features on its unique TravelSmart™ mobile app, as well as access to marketing campaigns, the annual marketing guide and updated product materials.

The e-commerce website offers information about the company's scalable test-and-learn optimization platform, expertise in multi-channel sales, acceptance of alternative payment methods and real-time machine learning quotation through its proprietary Fusion CORE platform that matches offers to the needs of the customer.

The Allianz Advantage is being promoted through a digital booklet highlighting partner success stories, a B2B marketing campaign that includes display advertising and social media promotions, new channel-specific webpages and promotional videos.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance** through leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers, directly to consumers and through major U.S. airlines. For additional information, please visit www.allianztravelinsurance.com .

*Google Consumer Survey Methodology: Allianz Partners USA surveyed 826 Americans November 19-25 using Google Consumer Surveys and asked about perceptions of leading travel insurance providers. Client Survey Methodology: As part of its True Customer Centricity initiative, Allianz Partners conducted a detailed survey of partners in seven countries including the U.S. during June 2021. Twenty-seven U.S.-based partners rated the company on strength of relationship, products & services, communication, reporting, technology and feedback management.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts.

