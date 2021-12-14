Arjuna Solutions Adds Technology Executive Doug Hunter as VP Marketing and Communications

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjuna Solutions, the leader in optimizing nonprofit fundraising through artificial intelligence (A.I.) services, announced that Doug Hunter has joined the organization as Vice President, Marketing and Communications.

Arjuna Solutions specializes in leveraging its patented A.I. capabilities and behavioral economic modeling to improve fundraising at scale for leading nonprofit organizations. Arjuna enables nonprofits to sustainably increase their fundraising and advance their missions faster than existing practices.

Hunter joins Arjuna Solutions after building and leading the Corporate Marketing team at Lattice Semiconductor. He was responsible in this capacity for leading the company's demand generation and communications including brand, content, web, email, social media, public relations, analyst relations, events, and creative. During his tenure at Lattice, Hunter also founded the Strategic Planning Team, built the Business Operations and Analytics Group, and served as the CEO's Chief of Staff. Hunter worked as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) earlier in his career and holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Arjuna is poised to realize the next level of impact across the nonprofit sector. We are pleased to have Doug at the helm of this mission critical function as we strive to address this market opportunity," said Arjuna Solutions President Michael Gorriarán. "His experience applying world-class B2B marketing techniques will be invaluable to us as we advance the missions of leading nonprofit organizations."

Hunter said, "Coming from a deep technology background, I am thrilled to be part of an organization where I can work with the latest in A.I. and behavioral economics to make a large impact for good in the world. Arjuna's years of focused learning and incredible capabilities in delivering A.I. services have made it easy for nonprofits to optimize fundraising in support of their missions."

To speak to Hunter or the executive leadership team at Arjuna Solutions please contact Meredith MacKenzie de Silva, West End Strategy Team, arujuna@westendstrategy.com.

About Arjuna Solutions

Arjuna Solutions specializes in applying behavioral economic modeling techniques through its patented A.I. capabilities to improve fundraising at scale for leading nonprofit organizations. Its simple-to-adopt A.I. services provide material improvements in nonprofit fundraising over a lifetime of giving without changing fundraising systems or requiring new hiring. Arjuna enables nonprofits to sustainably increase their fundraising and advance their missions faster than existing practices.

Related Links

https://www.arjunasolutions.com/

Arjuna is hiring a VP Product Marketing and Strategic Business Development. Apply today

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arjuna Solutions